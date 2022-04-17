Janesville Craig baseball improves to 5-0 by beating Madison West

MADISON

The Janesville Craig baseball team kept its undefeated season record rolling along Friday.

Patrick Schork pitched five strong innings and Denver Hughes came on to pick up the save in the Cougars’ 5-2 victory over Madison West in Big Eight Conference action.

Craig improved to 5-0 on the season, including 4-0 in the Big Eight, taking sole possession of first place in the league.

“We continue to play decent baseball in bad weather,” Craig coach Vic Herbst said. “Today it was just brutal out there but we played errorless ball, ran the bases well and got a real good effort on the mound from Patrick and Denver.

“We’ve done a great job all season of manufacturing runs, and today was no different. We’re taking advantage of the other teams’ mistakes.”

Craig took the lead for good in the top of the third with three runs. Schork’s groundout scored Jake Schaffner to give the Cougars the lead for good at 2-1 and Devin Gudenschwager drove in Aiden Schenk with an RBI single. Connor Dillon scored on a passed ball in the sixth inning for Craig’s final run.

Schork picked up the pitching victory, striking out nine and allowing two earned runs in five innings. Hughes retired six of the seven batters he faced and struck out three.

“As cold as it has been, and with the conditions a lot of the fields are in right now, we’re happy to have gotten five games in,” Herbst said. “I know there are a lot of teams that have played only one or two games.”

Craig is scheduled to play at defending WIAA Division 1 state champion Sun Prairie on Tuesday.

CRAIG 5, WEST 2

Janesville Craig 013 001 0—5 4 0

Madison West 010 100 0—2 3 3

Leading hitters—Schaffner (C) 2X3, Baccus (W) 2x3.

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb)—C: Schork, W, (5-3-2-2-9-5); Hughes (2-0-0-0-3-1); W: Sanchez (L 3 2-4-3-6-5); Thums (4-2-1-0-1-4).