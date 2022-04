Senior Pat Cerulli got his first hit of the day in the 10th inning, a walk-off single, as Rutherford won at home, 7-6, over Westwood. The talented senior went 0-for-4 before the game-winning hit. His younger brother, sophomore Luke Cerulli, who was 3-for-4 with two doubles, was intentionally walked to bring the elder Cerulli to the plate.

WESTWOOD, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO