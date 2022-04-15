ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Con Man Used Chance The Rapper’s Name In Scam That Tricked People Out Of Thousands

By Keenan &quot;HIGz&quot; Higgins
101.5 The BUZZ
101.5 The BUZZ
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EWziL_0fAwf00s00

Scamming unfortunately has become a global norm in today’s society, from the PPP Loan scam we saw throughout the pandemic to decades of ongoing housing fraud that cost many aspiring tenants and homeowners severe financial loss.

One Chicago man cooked up an elaborate scheme that tricked two sisters out of $36,000 in cash collectively by using Cook County’s CEDA and GRAMMY-winning rapper Chance The Rapper as pawns in his diabolical plan.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK . FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER . SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE .

CBS interviewed sisters Ibi and Lulu Cole, both successful Black businesswomen in finance, about an ordeal they went through back in January that started as a casual conversation about cars and ended with creditors inquiring about declined payments. Lulu was the one who first came in contact with the man, who claimed to be in partnership with the CEDA and Chance the Rapper in an effort to help people pay their bills. Although she initially turned down his request to give away $600,000 by the end of the day, she eventually gave in to his coercion and let him pay a phone bill.

After his $350 payment of her T-Mobile bill seemingly went through, she went a step further and let him pay off her  $45,000 mortgage on a house in Roseland. She describes being “floored” after that was also confirmed as paid by Wells Fargo. Ibi then stepped to get her $150,000 mortgage on an Englewood two-flat paid off, then two credit cards and a smaller mortgage. The scam part came in once the man asked both sisters to give up restitution for his kindness, with Lulu thankfully giving him $9,000 in cash and Lulu withdrawing a whopping $27,500 as a cash payment.

Take a look below to see how things officially went sour for the Cole sisters, via CBS News :

“‘And then one by one by one by one, started getting messages, started getting emails,’ said Ibi. ‘Suddenly, we’re getting a text message like, ‘Oh, there’s a problem with your payment please contact us.’ And it was right at that moment where I knew it’s over.’

CFA’s Jack Gillis told CBS 2 this shouldn’t have happened to the Cole sisters.

‘When most of us deposit checks, either in our accounts, or to pay off certain loans, we’re notified that nothing is going to transpire until that check clears,’ he said.

Gillis looked over the initial confirmations the sisters received from the banks, lenders and T-Mobile and added: ‘They simply told these victims that everything was good; that they were paid off. So, there’s no reason in the world for them to have doubted notices from an institution such as Wells Fargo, or New Rez.’

The sisters lost more than just money. Remember their commitment to community?

‘We were in the middle of building an afterschool community center. And the funds that I had set aside to build that community center. I’m no longer going to be able to build it,’ said Ibi.”

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

It was later revealed that the con man, who told them his name was Jeffrey Washington, had lied about not only his name but also the association with Chance and the CEDA. He apparently had been using the same scam since as early as 2014, with the Chance The Rapper addition not coming in until 2018. Eight other people fell victim to his scam, ranging from $500 to as much as $8,600 per person. He’s believed to have used the same scam on another person as recently as March, where he allegedly got $3,000.

While the hand-to-hand cash payments are virtually impossible to be refunded, the Cole sisters with support from the Consumer Federation of America want the banks to take some blame for giving false information when it comes to payment confirmations. For anyone that’s gone through delayed bank payments, that’s definitely a relatable argument.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:


HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XYilC_0fAwf00s00

Comments / 0

Related
Fatim Hemraj

One Man Spent 36 Years in Prison for Stealing $50. Another Served 6 Days for Faking a Hate Crime.

On January 29, 2019, then 36-year-old Empire actor Jussie Smollett filed a police report claiming he was the victim of a hate crime. Jussie told responding officers he was walking home from a Subway restaurant at 2 am when two white men wearing black ski masks began hurling racist and homophobic slurs at him. Jussie claimed he was then beaten, doused in bleach, and had a noose placed around his neck by the two assailants as they shouted, “MAGA country!” and fled the scene.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
thesource.com

Transgender Model Shauna Brooks Reveals Relationship with Benzino, Says She is Tired of Hiding Their Relationship

Transgender model Shauna Brooks has put Benzino on blast, posting recordings online highlighting her relationship with the rapper. Brooks states that she isn’t attempting to “out” the rapper and his romantic preferences but is choosing to place her relationship in the forefront, as opposed to hiding their love privately. Benzino has resisted her wants in fear of people would “look at him crazy.”
CELEBRITIES
MassLive.com

Man sentenced to prison after using Fini Shoes, featured on Ellen Degeneres’ 12 Days of Giveaways, for money laundering, feds say

A 29-year-old New York man was sentenced to prison after his involvement in multiple criminal schemes, including fraudulent COVID pandemic-related assistance claims, money laundering and romance scams. In 2021, Damilola Adepoju pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud, money laundering and aggravated identity theft. He was sentenced by U.S....
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chance The Rapper#Con Man#Ppp Loan#Ceda#Instagram Twitter#Cbs#Wells Fargo
Fox News

California man who kidnapped 26 children, buried them alive is recommended for parole

A California man who kidnapped 26 children on a school bus in 1976 was recommended for parole. Frederick Newhall Woods was one of three gunmen who hijacked a school bus with 26 kids and their bus driver in Chowchilla, California, in 1976. The men transferred the driver and children to vans and drove them 12 hours before they were buried alive in an underground truck trailer, CBS News reported.
CHOWCHILLA, CA
The Independent

‘I thought he was an alien’ Meet the 5-year-old blowing people away on TikTok

A remarkable five-year-old who learned to read before he could walk has wowed millions of people online with his “photographic” memory and ability to write in 10 different languages after sharing his gift on TikTok with his 400K followers.When tiny Sebastian Esposito was 18 months old, he became obsessed with a wooden letter puzzle and began spelling out words like cat and dog – going on to write more than 200 words by the time he was two, as well as learning the entire Russian alphabet.Now five and in kindergarten, where his classmates are still learning their ABCs, Sebastian...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
PPP
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
CBS News

Body of New York City mom found stuffed inside duffel bag on side of road: "This is unbelievable"

Police are investigating after the body of a woman was found stuffed inside a duffel bag in Queens, CBS New York reports. The woman was identified as 51-year-old Orsolya Gaal. Police said a man was walking his dog just after 8 a.m. Saturday when he came across the bag. Officers arrived and found Gaal's body inside it. The body had not started to decompose.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Oxygen

California Conman Convicted In Attempted Wood Chipper Murder-For-Hire Of Judge

A 66-year-old California conman was found guilty last week for attempting to orchestrate the revenge murders of federal agents, a prosecutor and a judge. John Arthur Walthall was convicted on Friday during a retrial for his role in the murder-for-hire scheme of a U.S. district judge, two Assistant U.S. Attorneys and two FBI agents while serving a 14-year federal sentence related to a fake gold-mining scheme, according to court documents. Jurors deliberated for under three hours before rendering the verdict, the Orange County Register reported.
CALIFORNIA STATE
101.5 The BUZZ

101.5 The BUZZ

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
192K+
Views
ABOUT

Cincy's News Talk Station

 https://thebuzzcincy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy