Tampa, FL

Nuts & Bolts: Jets in town on Saturday

NHL
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith a playoff spot now secured, the Lightning turn their attention to Saturday night's matchup vs. Winnipeg. Everything you need to know ahead of the Lightning's matchup against the Jets on Saturday. When: Saturday, April 16 - 7 p.m. ET. Where: AMALIE Arena - Tampa, FL. TV coverage: Bally...

NHL

Bossy's historic 50-in-50 chase for Islanders thrilled Canadiens' Richard

From a distance, one of most the electrifying goal-scorers of all time was cheering on one of the purest scorers of any era. Through 49 games of the 1980-81 season, New York Islanders superstar Mike Bossy had scored 48 goals, on a stalled collision course with history. In Montreal, Canadiens legend Maurice "Rocket" Richard knew that his unofficial 1944-45 record of 50 goals in 50 games was on thin ice.
NHL
NHL

Bills QB Allen gives out fist bumps in Sabres locker room

Buffalo quarterback cheers on team in win against Flyers, hangs out after game. Josh Allen completed some fist bumps to the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday. The Buffalo Bills quarterback cheered on the Sabres in their win against the Philadelphia Flyers at KeyBank Center. After the game, Allen fist bumped and...
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

Krenn: Three Things we learned from rallying past the Jets

The Tampa Bay Lightning picked up their second win in a row on Saturday night with an emphatic comeback victory over the Winnipeg Jets. After a four-goal first period sent both teams into the intermission tied at two, Winnipeg scored the first two goals of the second period to take a 4-2 lead. From that point on, Tampa Bay took off.
TAMPA, FL
NHL

5 takeaways: Big saves, timely shorty lead to Stars win over Sharks

DALLAS -- In the final game of their three-game homestand, the Stars grinded out a 2-1 victory over the San Jose Sharks to earn two key points in their quest for a playoff spot. Jake Oettinger returned to form and the PK tandem of Luke Glendening and Michael Raffl delivered...
DALLAS, TX
NHL

Bossy dies at 65, legendary Islanders goal-scorer, four-time Cup champion

Bossy previously had announced he had been diagnosed with lung cancer in an open letter on TVA Sports' website in October. "The National Hockey League mourns the passing of Mike Bossy, the dynamic winger whose goal-scoring prowess during a remarkable 10-year career ranks, by almost any measure, as one of the greatest in NHL history and propelled the New York Islanders to four straight Stanley Cups," NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said. "Bossy scored 573 goals in 752 games -- a .76 goals-per-game average that is the highest in the League's history. He is the only player ever to record nine straight 50-goal seasons and his five 60-goal seasons are matched only by Wayne Gretzky. One of only eight players in NHL history to have scored 50 goals in his first 50 games of a season, he was similarly dominating in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, during which he scored 85 goals in 129 games."
NHL
NHL

NYI@MTL: What you need to know

MONTREAL -- The Canadiens begin a four-game homestand when they host the Islanders on Friday night at the Bell Centre. It's an opportunity for Martin St-Louis' contingent to snap a three-game losing skid. The Habs were most recently dealt a 5-1 loss by the Blue Jackets on Wednesday night at...
COLUMBUS, OH
NHL

How to watch Stars vs. Sharks: Live stream, game time, TV channel

What you need to know about Saturday's game between the Dallas Stars and San Jose Sharks at American Airlines Center:. Game 75: Dallas Stars (42-27-5, 89 points) vs. San Jose Sharks (29-33-11, 69 points) When: Saturday, April 16 at 7 p.m. CT. Where: American Airlines Center - Dallas, TX. TV:...
DALLAS, TX
NHL

Projected Lineup: April 17 at Nashville

The St. Louis Blues will have to play Sunday's matchup against the Nashville Predators without defenseman Nick Leddy, who left Saturday's 6-5 overtime win vs. Minnesota after being cut under the eye. Blues Head Coach Craig Berube said after Saturday's game that Leddy was questionable for Sunday's game against the...
NASHVILLE, TN
NHL

5 TAKEAWAYS: Panthers light up Red Wings for 10th straight win

Interviews with Interim Head Coach Andrew Brunette, forward Anton Lundell and goaltender Spencer Knight. The Cats keep on rolling. Filling up the back of the net once again, the Panthers extended their season-long winning streak to 10 games with a 6-1 win over the Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena on Sunday.
DETROIT, MI
NHL

How the Blues can clinch a Playoff spot on Saturday

The St. Louis Blues can clinch a spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the 45th time in franchise history on Saturday if…. - The Blues beat the Minnesota Wild on Saturday in any fashion. OR. - The Blues get one point against the Minnesota Wild AND either of the...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NHL

Capitals clinch berth in Stanley Cup Playoffs for eighth straight season

Qualify with Islanders loss, seek first series win since championship run in 2018. The Washington Capitals clinched a berth in the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs when the New York Islanders were defeated by the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-2 on Sunday. It's the eighth straight season the Capitals have qualified for...
NHL

Caps Take on Avs in Denver

Washington's road journey continues in Colorado on Monday night when the Caps make their first visit to Denver in over 26 months to take on the offensively prolific Colorado Avalanche. Monday's game is the middle match of a five-game trip for the Capitals, who split the first two games of the trip.
DENVER, CO
NHL

Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Flyers

PHILADELPHIA - Dustin Tokarski will start for the Sabres when they conclude a back-to-back set against the Philadelphia Flyers tonight at Wells Fargo Center. The Sabres are looking to sweep their season series with the Flyers after earning a 4-3 win in Buffalo on Saturday. The Sabres also won the first meeting in Buffalo, 6-3, on Jan. 22.
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

Blues recover against Wild, clinch playoff berth with eighth straight win

ST. LOUIS -- The St. Louis Blues clinched a berth in the Stanley Cup Playoffs when they won their eighth straight game, 6-5 in overtime against the Minnesota Wild at Enterprise Center on Saturday. Brayden Schenn scored 56 seconds into overtime after he took a pass in the high slot...
NHL
NHL

5 THINGS: Flyers @ Sabres

In the road half of a home-and-home set, interim head coach Mike Yeo's Philadelphia Flyers (23-40-11) are in New York State on Saturday to take on Don Granato's Buffalo Sabres (27-38-11). Game time at KeyBank Center is 7:00 p.m. EDT (NBCSP+, 93.3 WMMR). The scene will shift to the Wells Fargo Center on Sunday as the season series between the teams concludes.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NHL

At The Final Horn | Olofsson, Thompson power Sabres to win over Flyers

Olofsson scores 20th goal of the season as Sabres sweep home-and-home series. Victor Olofsson and Tage Thompson each scored twice in a 5-3 win on Sunday as the Buffalo Sabres swept their home-and-home series with the Philadelphia Flyers. Olofsson hit the 20-goal mark for the second time in his career...
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

Meyers Makes the Most of NHL Debut

It was already a whirlwind week for Ben Meyers, who signed a two-year contract on Wednesday with the Colorado Avalanche just days after his collegiate career with the University of Minnesota ended in heartbreak in the 2022 Frozen Four, but even that spectrum of emotions didn't compare to what he experienced on Saturday night in his NHL debut.
DENVER, CO
NHL

Blues superfan Laila Anderson writes Fleury letter, brings him flower

Teenager welcomed goalie to Wild with handmade gifts. St. Louis Blues fan Laila Anderson didn't come empty-handed to the Blues game on Saturday. Anderson brought a flower for "Flower" -- or Minnesota Wild goalie Marc-Andre Fleury, whose nickname is derived from the English translation of his last name -- before the Blues game against the Wild at Enterprise Arena.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NHL

Bruins clinch playoff berth led by Pastrnak, Marchand, McAvoy

Stout defense strengthened by Lindholm among reasons Boston could win first Cup championship since 2011. The Boston Bruins clinched a berth in the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs when they defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins 2-1 on Saturday. The Bruins (46-24-5) have withstood the loss of two key players from their recent...
BOSTON, MA
NHL

Mike Bossy Passes Away

The Islanders are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of four-time Stanley Cup Champion and Hockey Hall of Fame member, Mike Bossy. The New York Islanders are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of the greatest pure goal scorer, four-time Stanley Cup Champion and Hockey Hall of Fame member, Mike Bossy.
NHL

