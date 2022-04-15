ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Boise cop files claim against city regarding alleged incident with Police Chief Ryan Lee

By By ALEXANDRA DUGGAN
Idaho State Journal
Idaho State Journal
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w0Afk_0fAwbdIg00

A Boise Police officer has filed a tort claim April 5 with the city alleging that the department’s chief severely injured the officer during a briefing. The incident is also under investigation by Idaho State Police.

The tort claim, obtained by the Idaho Press through a public records request, said that longtime officer of the Boise Police Department, Sgt. Kirk Rush, was injured by Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee during a team briefing. It also said Rush filed a complaint with the Human Resources department, and the department declined to investigate the incident.

The city did not put Lee on administrative leave after a pending criminal investigation into the matter, the Idaho Press previously reported. The city of Boise’s human resources handbook authorizes any city employee under investigation to be placed on administrative leave with pay.

Justin Corr, the city of Boise’s public information officer, said in response to the claim, “The City of Boise received this tort claim, just as it receives hundreds of tort claims annually. It will be reviewed and processed in accordance with standard City process and procedure.”

State law requires that the agency involved in the claim to respond within three months. If the agency does not respond to or rejects the claim, then the person may sue the agency.

The claim said that it arises from “Lee’s willful and/or unprovoked physical aggression against Sgt. Kirk Rush on or about October 12, 2021.”

The claim specified that Lee’s alleged actions caused significant injuries to Rush, which resulted in multiple medical procedures and the surgical repair of Rush’s neck.

It also alleges that the city allegedly suppressed internal investigations into Lee’s actions.

Through multiple emails outlined in the claim, a member of the command staff requested an investigation from HR into Lee’s conduct, and it was opened. However, Rush’s legal counsel Guy Hallam was later told in emails from the city’s legal department that there was no pending investigation into the matter from HR.

“I still stand by my initial response that there is no matter pending with HR,” a city attorney said in the claim.

The claim said Rush went into surgery on Jan. 27, where the repair included harvesting bone from his sternum to use as a bone graft for injured discs in his neck as well as emotional distress from the alleged incident.

“It is expected that Sgt. Rush will have issues associated with the neck injury for the rest of his life,” the claim said.

The injury came after an alleged incident in which the claim said Lee injured Rush in front of other BPD officers during a unit briefing, where the conversation trailed into topics about a neck restraint technique.

In the briefing, the claim said, Lee told the officer, “Hey Rush, get up here.”

Chuck Peterson, Lee’s attorney, told the Idaho Statesman that Rush volunteered to be part of the demonstration. However, the claim said Sgt. Rush believed Chief Lee was ordering him to the front of the briefing room, rather than asking for a volunteer, to which he complied.

“Chief Lee grabbed the back of Sgt. Rush’s neck and forced him to the ground. Chief Lee did not warn Sgt. Rush that he was going to lay hands on him, nor did Chief Lee ask permission to do so. Sgt. Rush was unprepared for the force employed by Chief Lee. Chief Lee then proceeded to hold Sgt. Rush’s neck and physically moved Rush around the briefing room by the neck,” the claim said.

The claim alleges that when Lee let go of Rush and he turned away from Lee, he struck Rush in the forehead and forced him to the ground.

“Sgt. Rush knew that Chief Lee had injured him as soon as he heard and felt the snap in his neck,” the claim said, and alleged that Lee was condescending and mocked Rush after the incident.

The claim said the alleged incident did not occur as part of a formal training demonstration, as a briefing room is not a training environment.

“Participants in physical training are aware ahead of time what physical moves and physical training will be performed. Instead, Chief Lee utilized some unknown and unapproved physical maneuvers to injure and embarrass Sgt. Rush,” the claim said.

The claim specified that there were interviews scheduled for an HR investigation with the HR compliance administrator, Sarah Martin, but the claim said those interviews were suddenly canceled and the investigation was “strangely” closed.

In addition, Hallam inquired about any office of internal affairs investigations, the claim said, but was told that the investigation may be suspended until the Idaho State Police concludes its criminal investigation. It is unclear if the city will be pursuing an OIA investigation.

Comments / 5

Related
Idaho State Journal

Police: Two arrested on felony trafficking charges after local teenager overdoses on fentanyl-laced marijuana

Two McCammon residents are facing decades in prison if convicted of drug-related charges stemming from a multi-agency investigation that was launched in February after a local teenager reportedly ingested marijuana products that had been laced with fentanyl, according to Pocatello police and Bannock County officials. Treyl Nehemiah Torres, 20, and Raschel Dawn Thomsen, 25, have each been charged with two counts of felony trafficking of marijuana and two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance for allegedly possessing amphetamines and Adderall, court records show....
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Police: Two local men facing up to life in prison if convicted of meth, fentanyl charges

Two local men face up to life in prison after police say they were found to have been trafficking about four pounds of methamphetamine and possessed over 4,000 fentanyl pills in East Idaho recently. Levi Jerome McGraw, 31, American Falls and Derek Matthew Ross, 40, of Pocatello, have both been charged with felonies for trafficking meth and possession of a controlled substance, fentanyl, with the intent to deliver following a traffic stop on Interstate 15 just south of Inkom on Sunday, according to police and...
POCATELLO, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boise, ID
Crime & Safety
City
Boise, ID
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
Idaho State Journal

Two local residents charged with felony drug possession following separate incidents

POCATELLO — Two Pocatello residents were recently arrested and charged with felony drug possession following separate incidents in the Gate City, according to police and court records. Christopher Jeffrey Day, 29, of Pocatello, has been charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, meth, and a felony enhancement for being a persistent violator after police and his probation officer found drugs in his room during a home-check, according to Pocatello police reports the Idaho State Journal recently obtained. ...
POCATELLO, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Criminal Investigation#Boise Police#Idaho State Police#The Idaho Press#Sgt#Human Resources
Idaho State Journal

Two Idaho men went missing three years apart. An intricate web of connections might link their cold cases

BOISE – Two men went missing in the early 2000s, and people invested in the case have speculated that they disappeared under the same mysterious umbrella of mutual connections. Ahren Barnard disappeared in 2004; Jeramy Burt, who grew up in American Falls, vanished in 2007. Mutual acquaintances still link them together — two lawyers who were good friends, according to police — with theories of a possible hit man, and strings of connections to multiple people. The web of mystery, growing larger over time, have...
BOISE, ID
Idaho State Journal

Testimony of boy who witnessed mother's death key moment in first day of accused murderer's preliminary hearing

POCATELLO — A 7-year-old boy was inside the home when his father fatally shot his mother and her boyfriend this past October, according to video evidence presented during the first day of a preliminary hearing for the man facing two first-degree murder charges for the incident. Jesse Patrick Leigh, 40, of Pocatello, is accused of fatally shooting his estranged wife Jennifer, 41, and another man Timothy Hunt, 21, inside Leigh’s mobile home on the 4200 block of Philbin Road in Pocatello on the evening of...
POCATELLO, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Investigation
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
ABC4

Woman caught with ‘slightly obstructed’ windshield in Utah County

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Troopers stopped a woman who was driving a car with a “slightly-obstructed” view on Monday. The Utah County Sheriff’s Office stopped a driver who was spotted with a coat of snow still covering the majority of her windshield. Troopers say the suspect is a 23-year-old woman, but her identity has […]
UTAH COUNTY, UT
WEHT/WTVW

Resident reacts to human remains discovery

Newburgh, Ind. (WEHT) The Newburgh Police Department is investigating after the discovery of human remains. Officers say people walking on the trails found the remains on Saturday afternoon near the riverfront and Old Lock and Dam. Residents walking along the trails were surprised to hear about the finding. “It’s shocking and disturbing,” said Debra Bencini, […]
NEWBURGH, IN
WTRF- 7News

Former West Virginia police officer gets jail for excessive force

A former West Virginia police officer has been sentenced to nine years in federal prison for violating the civil rights of a person under arrest by using excessive force. Everett Maynard was sentenced Thursday in federal court in Charleston. Maynard was a police officer with the Logan Police Department at the time of the assault. […]
insideedition.com

After 30 Years, Teen Girl Identified After Her Body Was Dumped Next to Indiana Interstate: "She Was Not Trash"

After 30 very long years, the body of 17-year-old girl dumped on the side of Interstate 65 in Indiana finally has a name. Margaret Ann Sniegowski Jr. was the youngest of eight siblings and disappeared in 1992 from her Ohio home. Genetic testing over several years resulted in the identification of her remains, authorities announced this week.
INDIANA STATE
Idaho State Journal

Idaho State Journal

Pocatello, ID
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
875K+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho State Journal is daily newspaper published in Pocatello, Idaho, United States, that serves southeast Idaho, including Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Caribou, Franklin, Power, and Oneida counties.

 https://www.idahostatejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy