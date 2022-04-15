ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, GA

Suspected cult leader Eligio Bishop denied bond on rape, false imprisonment charges

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Eligio Bishop, the leader of the suspected cult Carbon Nation, made his first appearance before a DeKalb County judge on Friday facing charges of rape and false imprisonment. "Prohibition on sexually explicit transmission, three counts of that, one count of rape and one count of...

IN THIS ARTICLE
Public Safety
