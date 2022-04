Dunwoody native Noelle Ross will serve as the new executive director for the Dunwoody Preservation Trust. The trust, an organization dedicated to saving and sharing Dunwoody’s history, announced the decision in a press release on Wednesday. Former Executive Director Suzanne Huff left the trust last fall, and Ross will replace Cowen Harter, who has served […] The post Dunwoody Preservation Trust names new Executive Director  appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.

DUNWOODY, GA ・ 24 DAYS AGO