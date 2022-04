Chelsea and England striker Fran Kirby will take time out from football for an indefinite period as she battles ongoing health struggles.The 28-year-old, who has not played for club or country since February, spent over nine months on the sidelines after being diagnosed with a heart condition at the end of 2019.Kirby said on Twitter: “I’m sad that I have to write to you all another message like this. With this being an on-going issue throughout my career, it was time to put my health first.“Thank you to everyone who has taken the time to message, I’m doing everything to...

