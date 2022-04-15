Flood Watch issued for Crawford, Franklin, Madison, Sebastian, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 21:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-02 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. Target Area: Crawford; Lawrence The Flood Warning continues for a portion of the following river and at the following locations in Indiana...Illinois Wabash River at Mount Carmel, Covington, Clinton, Lafayette, Terre Haute, Riverton, Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site, and Montezuma. .Multiple rounds of rainfall in recent weeks have caused lowland flooding along the Wabash River and the lower White River. Flooding on the Wabash River is expected to last into next weekend in some locations along the southern reaches of the river, while flooding on the White River will likely come to an end by April 1st. The crest on the Wabash is at Covington, while the crest on the White is at Edwardsport. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Riverton. * WHEN...Until Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Extensive lowland flooding is in progress. High water surrounds many river cabins. Access to most river cabins is by boat only. Levees begin to protect farmland. Extensive flooding of Leaverton Park occurs in Palestine, Illinois. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 PM CDT Saturday /9:00 PM EDT Saturday/ the stage was 17.8 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 PM CDT Saturday /9:00 PM EDT Saturday/ was 17.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.0 feet early Monday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Friday evening. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

