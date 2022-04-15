ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton County, AR

Flood Watch issued for Benton, Carroll, Crawford, Franklin, Madison, Sebastian by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-16 11:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area:...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Caldwell, Catahoula, Concordia, East Carroll, Franklin, Grant by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 07:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 14:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Caldwell; Catahoula; Concordia; East Carroll; Franklin; Grant; La Salle; Madison; Richland; Sabine; Tensas; West Carroll; Winn TORNADO WATCH 60 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS LA . LOUISIANA PARISHES INCLUDED ARE ACADIA ALLEN AVOYELLES BEAUREGARD CALCASIEU CALDWELL CAMERON CATAHOULA CONCORDIA EAST CARROLL EVANGELINE FRANKLIN GRANT JEFFERSON DAVIS LAFAYETTE LA SALLE MADISON RAPIDES RICHLAND SABINE ST. LANDRY TENSAS VERMILION VERNON WEST CARROLL WINN
CALDWELL PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Columbia, Gilchrist, Suwannee by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 10:24:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-17 10:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Columbia; Gilchrist; Suwannee The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Santa Fe River At Three Rivers Estates affecting Gilchrist, Columbia and Suwannee Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Santa Fe River At Three Rivers Estates. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Lowland flooding begins on SW Santa Fe Drive south of Santa Fe Road in Columbia County. At 16.3 feet, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission begins enforcement of a no wake zone on the Santa Fe River from the unnamed island 1.5 miles downstream of the Wilson`s Spring Boat Ramp to the confluence with the Suwannee River and on the Ichetucknee River upstream to the US 27 bridge. At 17.0 feet, Water begins to enter backyards of residences on Santa Fe Road in Columbia County and on River Run Road in Suwannee County. At 18.0 feet, Water begins to flood River Run Road in Suwannee County. At 18.8 feet, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission expands the no wake zone restriction further upstream on the Santa Fe River from the unnamed island 1.5 miles downstream on the Wilson`s Spring Boat Ramp to one-half mile upstream of the State Road 47 bridge. At 19.0 feet, Water begins to enter backyards of residences along the Ichetucknee River. At 19.8 feet, Waters begins to affect homes in the Hollingsworth Bluff area at State Route 47. At 20.0 feet, Access to homes on Santa Fe Road below SW Riverside Avenue becomes restricted in Columbia. Flooding begins on Santa Fe and Wilson Springs Road. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 AM EDT Saturday the stage was 18.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 AM EDT Saturday was 18.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 17.1 feet Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Benton, DeSoto, Marshall, Tippah by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 08:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Benton; DeSoto; Marshall; Tippah FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi and West Tennessee, including the following areas, in East Arkansas, Craighead, Crittenden, Cross, Lee AR, Mississippi, Phillips, Poinsett and St. Francis. In North Mississippi, Alcorn, Benton MS, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Coahoma, DeSoto, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee MS, Marshall, Monroe, Panola, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Quitman, Tallahatchie, Tate, Tippah, Tishomingo, Tunica, Union and Yalobusha. In West Tennessee, Chester, Crockett, Decatur, Fayette, Hardeman, Hardin, Haywood, Henderson, Lauderdale, Madison, McNairy, Shelby and Tipton. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches with locally higher amounts will likely lead to areas of flash flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BENTON COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central and Eastern Allegany, Extreme Western Allegany by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 10:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central and Eastern Allegany; Extreme Western Allegany; Frederick; Washington ENHANCED THREAT FOR THE SPREAD OF WILDFIRES THIS AFTERNOON Minimum relative humidity values will drop to between 15 and 25 percent across portions of the West Virginia Panhandle and much of north central Maryland and western Maryland, while south winds will gust frequently between 15 and 25 mph. The strongest winds will coincide with the lowest relative humidity during the mid to late afternoon hours. Fuel moisture will dry out during this time. The combination of low fuel moisture, low relative humidity, and gusty winds will enhance the threat for the spread of wildfires. Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged during this time. Please refer to your local burn permitting authority on whether you can burn. If you do burn, use extreme caution and ensure fire suppression is readily available.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Adams, Attala, Bolivar, Carroll, Choctaw, Claiborne, Clay by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 08:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Adams; Attala; Bolivar; Carroll; Choctaw; Claiborne; Clay; Copiah; Franklin; Grenada; Hinds; Holmes; Humphreys; Issaquena; Jefferson; Lawrence; Leake; Leflore; Lincoln; Lowndes; Madison; Montgomery; Oktibbeha; Rankin; Scott; Sharkey; Simpson; Sunflower; Warren; Washington; Webster; Winston; Yazoo FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Arkansas, northeast Louisiana and Mississippi, including the following areas and parishes, in southeast Arkansas, Ashley and Chicot. In northeast Louisiana, Catahoula, Concordia, East Carroll, Franklin LA, Madison LA, Morehouse, Richland, Tensas and West Carroll. In Mississippi, Adams, Attala, Bolivar, Carroll, Choctaw, Claiborne, Clay, Copiah, Franklin MS, Grenada, Hinds, Holmes, Humphreys, Issaquena, Jefferson, Lawrence, Leake, Leflore, Lincoln, Lowndes, Madison MS, Montgomery, Oktibbeha, Rankin, Scott, Sharkey, Simpson, Sunflower, Warren, Washington, Webster, Winston and Yazoo. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Rainfall totals of 3 to 5 inches with locally higher amounts will likely lead to areas of flash flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for East Carroll, West Carroll by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 11:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-25 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: East Carroll; West Carroll FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Arkansas, northeast Louisiana and Mississippi, including the following counties and parishes, in southeast Arkansas, Chicot. In northeast Louisiana, East Carroll and West Carroll. In Mississippi, Issaquena and Washington. * WHEN...Until 630 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1232 PM CDT, local law enforcement reported flooding on county roads in the warned area due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Eudora, Gassoway, Millikin, Glen Allan, Grace and Kilbourne. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
EAST CARROLL PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Grimes, Houston, Inland Harris, Madison, Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 04:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Grimes; Houston; Inland Harris; Madison; Montgomery; Northern Liberty; Polk; San Jacinto; Trinity; Walker; Waller FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Texas, including the following areas, Coastal Harris, Grimes, Houston, Inland Harris, Madison, Montgomery, Northern Liberty, Polk, San Jacinto, Southern Liberty, Trinity, Walker and Waller. * WHEN...From 7 PM CDT this evening through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. If you are on the road overnight please be on the lookout for flooded roadways and do not attempt to cross any flooded roads that you encounter. It is very difficult to judge the depth of the water at night. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - A cold front will slowly move through the watch area bringing a band of showers and thunderstorms...some with locally heavy rainfall. Rainfall rates of 2 to 3 inches per hour will be possible. With this slow moving cold front will come the possibility of 2 to 4 inches of rain in some localized areas with isolated higher amounts. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
GRIMES COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Carroll, City of Martinsville, Floyd, Franklin, Henry, Patrick by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 20:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-24 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Carroll; City of Martinsville; Floyd; Franklin; Henry; Patrick TORNADO WATCH 69 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1200 AM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS VA . VIRGINIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE CARROLL FLOYD FRANKLIN HENRY PATRICK VIRGINIA INDEPENDENT CITIES INCLUDED ARE MARTINSVILLE
CARROLL COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Chester, Decatur, Henderson, Madison, Tipton by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Chester; Decatur; Henderson; Madison; Tipton FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi and West Tennessee, including the following areas, in East Arkansas, Craighead, Crittenden, Cross, Lee AR, Mississippi, Phillips, Poinsett and St. Francis. In North Mississippi, Alcorn, Benton MS, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Coahoma, DeSoto, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee MS, Marshall, Monroe, Panola, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Quitman, Tallahatchie, Tate, Tippah, Tishomingo, Tunica, Union and Yalobusha. In West Tennessee, Chester, Crockett, Decatur, Fayette, Hardeman, Hardin, Haywood, Henderson, Lauderdale, Madison, McNairy, Shelby and Tipton. * WHEN...From 7 AM CDT this morning through this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches with locally higher amounts will likely lead to areas of flash flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CHESTER COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Alcorn, Benton, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Coahoma, Itawamba by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Alcorn; Benton; Calhoun; Chickasaw; Coahoma; Itawamba; Lafayette; Lee; Marshall; Monroe; Panola; Pontotoc; Prentiss; Quitman; Tate; Tippah; Tishomingo; Tunica; Union; Yalobusha FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi and West Tennessee, including the following areas, in East Arkansas, Craighead, Crittenden, Cross, Lee AR, Mississippi, Phillips, Poinsett and St. Francis. In North Mississippi, Alcorn, Benton MS, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Coahoma, DeSoto, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee MS, Marshall, Monroe, Panola, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Quitman, Tallahatchie, Tate, Tippah, Tishomingo, Tunica, Union and Yalobusha. In West Tennessee, Chester, Crockett, Decatur, Fayette, Hardeman, Hardin, Haywood, Henderson, Lauderdale, Madison, McNairy, Shelby and Tipton. * WHEN...From 7 AM CDT this morning through this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches with locally higher amounts will likely lead to areas of flash flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ALCORN COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Franklin, Morgan by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 22:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-23 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Franklin; Morgan FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of north central Alabama and northwest Alabama, including southeastern portions of Franklin, southern portions of Lawrence, and western portions of Morgan county. * WHEN...Until 100 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1059 PM CDT, Flooding is already occurring in the warned area. Reports of the 400 to 700 block of Targum road west of Hartselle is experiencing confirmed heavy flooding over the roadway. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.50 inches are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Decatur, Hartselle, Moulton, Trinity, Falkville, Speake, Wren, Bankhead National Forest, Chalybeate Springs, Caddo, Neel, Landersville, Massey and Basham. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
FRANKLIN COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gage, Jefferson, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 19:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gage; Jefferson; Saline The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Jefferson County in southeastern Nebraska Southeastern Saline County in southeastern Nebraska Southwestern Gage County in southeastern Nebraska * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 716 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles southwest of Western to Mahaska, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Plymouth, Fairbury and Diller. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GAGE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Clark, Crawford by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 10:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-31 02:20:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. Target Area: Clark; Crawford The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana Illinois Wabash River at Mount Carmel, Covington, Clinton, Lafayette, Terre Haute, Riverton, Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site, and Montezuma. .Multiple rounds of rain over the past few weeks has lead to lowland flooding along the entire length of the Wabash River, on most of the White River from Spencer downstream, and on the East Fork White River at Seymour. Flooding on the Wabash River is expected to last as late as April 3, on the White River until as late as April 1, and on the East Fork White River until March 26. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute. * WHEN...Until early Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...At 19.5 feet, Water begins to rise in the Izaak Walton Lake. Sheet flowing water begins in the wetland project between U.S. 40 and I-70, and during a prolonged flood event project fills about 75 percent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM CDT Friday /10:30 AM EDT Friday/ the stage was 18.8 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:30 AM CDT Friday /10:30 AM EDT Friday/ was 18.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.3 feet Sunday evening. It will then fall below flood stage early Wednesday afternoon. - Flood stage is 16.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CLARK COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Carroll, Grayson by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 21:27:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of flooding, including mudslides or flooded roads, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Carroll; Grayson .Showers and thunderstorms with very heavy rainfall impacting eastern Grayson and much of Carroll counties. Minor flooding likely, especially in low-lying, poor drainage, and normally flood prone areas. The city of Galax will be particularly susceptible to flooding from this event. FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Minor Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southwest Virginia, including the following counties and independent city, Carroll, City of Galax and Grayson. * WHEN...Until 1130 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying, poor drainage areas, and more urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 827 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. - This includes the following streams and drainages Buddle Branch, Big Reed Island Creek, Burks Fork, Brannon Branch, Beaverdam Creek, Chestnut Creek, Brush Creek, Bull Run and Beaver Creek. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Galax... Hillsville Independence... Fries Fancy Gap... Woodlawn Pipers Gap - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CARROLL COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 11:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-24 13:56:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Madison FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of north central Alabama, including the following county, Madison including Indian Creek. * WHEN...Until 415 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 105 PM CDT, Flooding is ongoing in the warned area from heavy rainfall yesterday. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Northwestern Huntsville, Madison, Redstone Arsenal, Triana, Marshall Space Flight Center and Harvest. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MADISON COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Montgomery, Telfair, Wheeler by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 21:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-18 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta. Target Area: Montgomery; Telfair; Wheeler The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia Ocmulgee River near Lumber City affecting Wheeler, Telfair and Montgomery Counties. For the Ocmulgee River Basin...including Jackson, Griffin, Juliette, East Juliette, Dames Ferry, West Macon, Macon, Clinchfield, Ocmulgee River at US 341 at Hawkinsville, Hawkinsville, Echeconnee Creek at Houston Road near Byron, Abbeville, McRae, Scotland, Lumber City Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast to continue. * WHERE...Ocmulgee River near Lumber City. * WHEN...Until early Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 15 feet, Flood Stage is reached and minor flooding begins. Water overflows into the broad swampy flood plain. Farm fields on the right bank flood. General agriculture and timber interests are affected by the flooding. In addition...water reaches the top of the boat ramp near the Highway 341 bridge. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 PM EDT Sunday the stage was 15.3 feet and falling. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Monday morning and continue falling to 10.5 feet Friday evening. - Flood stage is 15 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, GA

