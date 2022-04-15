Newscast – April 14, 2022

Providing an economic boost each year, the Montana Spartan Race is set to return for its ninth year to the shores of Flathead Lake on May 7 and May 8. “The Montana Spartan Race is an incredible shoulder-season event that pumps money directly into our local economy in early May,” said Diane Medler, Executive Director for Discover Kalispell. The Montana Spartan Race has an economic impact of over $1 million in Kalispell each year, according to Discover Kalispell. The organization says part of that impact comes from 47% of racers staying in a hotel or motel and 23% staying in vacation...

KALISPELL, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO