Newscast – April 14, 2022

Providing an economic boost each year, the Montana Spartan Race is set to return for its ninth year to the shores of Flathead Lake on May 7 and May 8.
“The Montana Spartan Race is an incredible shoulder-season event that pumps money directly into our local economy in early May,” said Diane Medler, Executive Director for Discover Kalispell.
The Montana Spartan Race has an economic impact of over $1 million in Kalispell each year, according to Discover Kalispell. The organization says part of that impact comes from 47% of racers staying in a hotel or motel and 23% staying in vacation...
Dear Annie: The facts about tobacco use are startling. Every day, nearly 4,000 kids under the age of 18 try their first cigarette, and another 1,000 become regular smokers. To hook kids, tobacco companies spend billions of dollars each year targeting kids like me with advertising near schools and malls, and they even alter these deadly products to look and taste like candy! They also oppose efforts to make it more difficult for kids to obtain cigarettes, like tobacco tax increases and smoke-free laws.
Washington trout season officially begins April 23 as the 2022 statewide trout derby kicks off, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife announced Friday. Hundreds of lakes across the state that are stocked with catchable trout will be open. The lakes are stocked throughout the year, and opening day allows anglers to fish for the thousands of trout planted during winter and spring.
Comments / 0