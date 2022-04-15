ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luzerne County, PA

Luzerne County man sentenced on drug and weapons charges in federal court

Times Leader
Times Leader
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PiXxp_0fAud3jR00

SCRANTON — A federal judge sentenced Pablo Valentin of Luzerne County to 64 months in prison on drug and weapons charges.

U.S. District Judge Malachy Mannion also ordered Valentin to serve three years of supervised release.

Valentin, 44, was charged with possession with intent to distribute heroin and a felon in possession of firearms following a drug investigation in 2019.

Investigators served a search warrant at Valentin’s residence in Ashley on Feb. 7, 2019 and seized more than $1,800 in cash, suspected heroin and marijuana, a digital scale, packaging materials and two firearms.

At the time of the search, Valentin was facing charges related to a hit-and-run crash in Hanover Township in September 2018. In 2016 Valentin was sentenced in county court to one to two years in prison for a drug trafficking charge filed by Kingston police a year earlier.

The federal case was investigated by the Hanover Township Police Department and the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeffrey St. John prosecuted the case under the Project Safe Neighborhoods program that uses federal, state and local law enforcement to reduce violent crime and the Heroin Initiative that targets heroin traffickers in the jurisdiction of the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

— Staff Report

Comments / 0

Related
WBRE

Kingston drug investigation leads to arrest

KINGSTON BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One woman is in custody after an investigation leads to charges of drug trafficking. According to Kingston Municipal Police, they began working with members of the Luzerne County Drug Task Force in December of 2021, to investigate Leann Mastrosimone for drug trafficking, who police say was selling quantities of […]
KINGSTON, PA
WBRE

Two sentenced for alleged fentanyl ring in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announce the sentencing of two men arrested in 2020 who police say were involved in a fentanyl trafficking ring. According to the United States Attorney John C. Gurganus, James Garris Jr., 52, of Wilkes-Barre, pleaded guilty to distributing fentanyl to a victim who later overdosed from the drugs provided in […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WBRE

Police: Man charged for impersonating a bounty hunter

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators have charged a man with impersonating a public servant after two incidents where they say he was found impersonating a bounty hunter. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on April 3, just after 8:30 p.m., a trooper responded to a report of a man in the 6000 block of Franklin Hill Road in […]
SCRANTON, PA
Sand Hills Express

MS-13 gang leader sentenced to life in prison

▶ Watch Video: The history of MS-13, from El Salvador to the U.S. A leader of MS-13 has been sentenced to life in prison after being convicted last year of multiple charges, including murder and conspiracy to commit murder, the Department of Justice announced Friday. MS-13, or La Mara Salvatrucha, is one of the largest gangs in the world and has been referred to by former Attorney General Bill Barr as “a death cult.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Scranton, PA
City
Hanover, PA
Luzerne County, PA
Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
County
Luzerne County, PA
City
Hanover Township, PA
The Independent

Rapist avoids prison sentence after his two victims plead for leniency

A man who pleaded guilty to raping two women may never spend a day in prison, thanks to a plea deal supported by the victims themselves.Derek James Nygaard, 20, a former student and football player at Montana Technological University, could have faced up to life in prison for the two sexual assaults. Instead, he will receive a deferred sentence and six years of probation, a judge ruled on Thursday.“You don’t have any criminal record of any kind, but what influences the court the most in relation to that is that the victims have indicated that they feel that you should...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Voice

Armor-Piercing Bullets, Glock Handgun, High Capacity Magazine, Drugs Seized by Brick Police

Armor-piercing bullets, drugs, a Glock handgun and a high-capacity magazine were among the items seized in a series of Jersey Shore arrests. On Friday, April 1 at 8:30 p.m., the Brick Police Department's Street Crimes Unit investigated suspicious activity in the Maple Leaf Apartment Complex. It resulted in a motor vehicle stop near Maple Avenue and Herbertsville Road.
BRICK, NJ
Times Leader

Arrests follow raid on suspected drug house

PITTSTON — A St. Patrick’s Day raid on a suspected drug house resulted in two arrests and the seizure of more than 200 bags of suspected fentanyl. Kelly Reed, 43, and Rayhan Miha, 37, both of Pittston, were arrested after a search warrant was executed at a John Street residence in Pittston on Thursday.
PITTSTON, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Trafficking#Heroin#Marijuana#Kingston#The U S District Court
WBRE

Man charged after holding woman captive for two days, police

POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man from Schuylkill County is facing charges of unlawful restraint after police say he held a woman captive for two days. 27-year-old Joshua Manuel Marsh is facing charges of aggravated assault, terroristic threats, unlawful restraint, simple assault and drug possession charges. According to court paperwork, Marsh had reached out […]
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTVZ

Two brothers were sentenced to life in prison for a crime they didn’t commit. Nearly 25 years later, they were exonerated, released and reunited

Brothers George and Melvin DeJesus are out of prison after serving nearly 25 years for a crime they didn’t commit. “Walking out, just with the feeling of vindication, it was great,” George DeJesus told reporters in Michigan on Tuesday, shortly after he was released, according to CNN Detroit affiliate WDIV. “This is the best day of my life.”
MICHIGAN STATE
Daily Voice

Passenger Killed In US 30 Crash In Central PA: State Police

A passenger died at the scene of a single-vehicle crash on US 30 in central Pennsylvania on Tuesday, according to the state police. Devon Mansberger, 31, of York Haven, died at the scene of the crash just west of Granite Station Road at 4:15 p.m. Apr. 5, Pennsylvania state police report citing the Adams County coroner's office.
YORK HAVEN, PA
Daily Voice

Gunman Who Killed Ex-GF Pumping Gas On Loose In PA: Authorities

A 38-year-old man is being sought on murder charges for gunning down his ex-girlfriend while she pumped gas in the Philadelphia suburbs, authorities said. Rafiq Thompson, of Philadelphia, is wanted on a charge of first-degree murder in the April 7 shooting death of 31-year-old Tamara Cornelius at the Exxon Station in Upper Merion Township, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WGAL

Pennsylvania State Police asking for help to identify bikers

Pennsylvania State Police in Adams County are trying to identify a group of bikers. Police said their request is connected to a pursuit that happened on Saturday around 4:30 p.m. They said the pursuit started on Baltimore Pike in Mount Joy Township. Police released three pictures, showing four different people....
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Woman charged with corruption of a minor

TOWANDA, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators say a woman has been charged with the corruption of a minor after a victim reveals she was aware of sexual abuse committed. According to Pennsylvania State Police, a victim informed officers of the sexual abuse she received from the ages of 13 through 18 from 2016 to 2021 […]
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Police: Hughestown ‘drug house’ closed

HUGHESTOWN, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Hughestown police executed a search warrant at a “drug house” which resulted in one arrest. Police say they executed a search warrant at a house in the 100 block of Division Street in Hughestown. While searching the house police found 2 ounces of suspected methamphetamine and related packaging material. 33-year-old […]
HUGHESTOWN, PA
Times Leader

Times Leader

9K+
Followers
18K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy