Luzerne County man sentenced on drug and weapons charges in federal court

SCRANTON — A federal judge sentenced Pablo Valentin of Luzerne County to 64 months in prison on drug and weapons charges.

U.S. District Judge Malachy Mannion also ordered Valentin to serve three years of supervised release.

Valentin, 44, was charged with possession with intent to distribute heroin and a felon in possession of firearms following a drug investigation in 2019.

Investigators served a search warrant at Valentin’s residence in Ashley on Feb. 7, 2019 and seized more than $1,800 in cash, suspected heroin and marijuana, a digital scale, packaging materials and two firearms.

At the time of the search, Valentin was facing charges related to a hit-and-run crash in Hanover Township in September 2018. In 2016 Valentin was sentenced in county court to one to two years in prison for a drug trafficking charge filed by Kingston police a year earlier.

The federal case was investigated by the Hanover Township Police Department and the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeffrey St. John prosecuted the case under the Project Safe Neighborhoods program that uses federal, state and local law enforcement to reduce violent crime and the Heroin Initiative that targets heroin traffickers in the jurisdiction of the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

