ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Make this special cake topped with a bird's nest and eggs for Easter

By The PLACE
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
 2 days ago

If you want to make Easter dinner even more special - here's the perfect recipe for...

www.fox13now.com

Comments / 0

Related
hunker.com

This Festive Costco Cake Is the Only Easter Dessert You Need

Now that spring has officially sprung, it's time to start thinking about Easter sweets. But if you don't have the time or energy to make treats from scratch, you'd be glad to know that Costco has your back. The retailer is offering a two-pound egg-shaped Easter cake, just in time for spring.
FOOD & DRINKS
SheKnows

Martha Stewart Just Turned Cream Cheese Frosting Into Cheesecake & It's The Perfect Easter Dessert

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. There are so many culinary delights to enjoy when Easter rolls around that it’s hard to choose a favorite. From baked ham to deviled eggs, Easter candy and jelly beans, it’s one of our favorite holidays, but one thing we always have to have in some form is carrot cake. After all, it’s the Easter bunny’s favorite. But this year, why not take a note out of Martha Stewart’s book and doing things...
RECIPES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Easter Eggs#Chocolate Cake#Nest#Food Drink#The Blonde Who Bakes
butterwithasideofbread.com

CREAMY LEMON JELLO

Creamy Lemon Jello made with just 3 ingredients! Easy Jello recipe made with jello, vanilla pudding and whipped topping for a simple and delicious dessert. We LOVE jello! I’m guessing you feel the same too! Be sure to check out our AMAZING COLLECTION OF JELLO RECIPES here. Creamy Lemon...
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Taste Of Home

How to Make Banana Pudding Cookies

Banana Pudding has been gracing potlucks and dinner tables for decades. Made with ripe bananas, whipped topping and vanilla wafer cookies, it’s a classic go-to dessert. I wanted to capture that flavor in a cookie, so I created a recipe that calls for banana cream pudding mix. It makes the softest cookie and it will stay that way for days! To make these banana pudding cookies even better, white chocolate chips are added to the mix for creaminess, and crushed Nilla Wafers bring that classic dessert feel. You’re going to want to make these again and again!
RECIPES
recipesgram.com

2-Ingredient Moist Chocolate Cake

This delicious moist chocolate cake is the best chocolate baking dessert in its category! Simple and easy, you can prepare this treat anytime because you need only 2 ingredients to get a well moist, wonderfully prepared chocolate cake. Follow the cooking tips and surprise your family and friends with this amazing chocolate cake. Try the recipe:
RECIPES
The Daily South

It's Not Easter Without a Bunny Cake, So Make Sure To Snag These Baking Molds

In the South, there's no such thing as an off-season from holidays and occasions, and Easter hits right at the time when Southerners are sick of the cold and dreary winter (our mild take on it, that is) and ready for all things spring. To put it lightly, Easter is a big deal, and it often features many beloved family traditions. There's enough pastel to put Dolly Parton's makeup kit to shame and too many eggs to count, including those that are dyed, deviled, or coated in chocolate.
FOOD & DRINKS
therecipecritic.com

Easter Cake

This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. This Easter cake is absolutely divine! A perfectly moist cake with a lemon curd filling and a delicious buttercream frosting will be sure to get a “WOW!” From all of your guests this Easter season!
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy