You could be the next artist for the Go Together mural project

By The PLACE
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
 2 days ago

The Go Together mural project will soon have its third location and you could be the artist for it!. The interactive mural is to encourage parent-child bonding since research indicates children are less likely to drink when they feel close to...

Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Waterman makes a splash in Utah theaters

The acclaimed documentary Waterman opened in Utah theaters on Friday, April 8, 2022. The film is about the life and influence of Duke Paoa Kahanmoku and his philosophy of the power of Aloha. Duke was a legendary swimmer, trailblazer, and the undisputed father of modern-day surfing. He also became the...
UTAH STATE
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Hop over to Loveland Living Planet Aquarium for Easter and Spring fun!

Loveland Living Planet Aquarium is inviting you to hop on over for some egg-citing family fun!. First up — Kinder Joy's Eggstravaganza on Saturday, April 16 from 10am to 2pm. The event features a bunny hop race, face painting, a live DJ, ambassador animals, educational biofacts and an eggs-tra special egg hunt at 12 noon where eggs-plorers will search for the iconic Kinder Joy treat + toy. Reserve your spot ahead of time please!
SCIENCE
