You could be the next artist for the Go Together mural project

The Gresham resident met Canadian legends Andy Curran and Rush's Alex Lifeson, who loved her sound.Maiah Wynne moved out of Montana, a young musician seeking momentum. And, it worked. Leaving the state of cowboys and big sky landscapes and settling in the Portland area, Wynne's preparation met opportunity and some "dumb luck" occurred. After some dalliances with Portland Cello Project and others, she landed as the lead singer of a band that features Rush co-founder and guitarist Alex Lifeson. With the newly created Envy of None, which also includes Canadian band Coney Hatch co-founder Andy Curran, Wynne served as the...

PORTLAND, OR ・ 51 MINUTES AGO