You could be the next artist for the Go Together mural project
By The PLACE
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
2 days ago
The Go Together mural project will soon have its third location and you could be the artist for it!. The interactive mural is to encourage parent-child bonding since research indicates children are less likely to drink when they feel close to...
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A new mural is being painted in downtown Montgomery. The artwork is located at the corner of Washington Avenue and Court Street and is being completed by French street artist Hopare. The artist was invited by MAP MGM to visit the city of Montgomery and connect...
SANTA ANA, California (KABC) — The city of Santa Ana is using a unique approach to combat graffiti with the help of local and international artists. Rather than spending up to $3 million a year painting over graffiti, the city says it wants to fund local arts and youth programs and allow artists and muralists to use their talent on walls that are often targets of graffiti.
Raleigh, N.C. — Zac Bender is bringing a his unique perspective and vision to the Dreamville Festival. Bender, a Raleigh-based artist and illustrator, was tasked with creating a mural that represents the festival through imagery and symbolism. He's grateful for the chance to create a piece that will be displayed at Dreamville, which is blossoming into one of the south's premier music festivals.
CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Some Carl Junction teens are putting their artistic skills to the test, helping to brighten up a learning space for younger students. Students in the “Service Learning” class are painting a new mural in the C.J. 2-3 Building Library. The image features, of course, books, but also images associated with popular titles. That’s everything from the Cat in the Hat’s trademark headgear to the Magic School Bus.
OPELIKA, Ala. (AP) — Chris Johnson says his mural-painting career started as a way to tell the story of local communities. “It’s the most exciting thing I’ve ever done, it’s the hardest thing I’ve ever done, but it’s also the most rewarding,” said Johnson, who lives in Columbus, Georgia.
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Downtown Biloxi is looking to get creative with the help of local artists painting 10 murals on the city’s intersections. Main Street Biloxi received a $5,000 grant that allows artists to express themselves while adding style to the streets. Artist Josh Keen and his wife...
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Last year, we introduced Steven Tette, a military veteran and artist from Phenix City. He was chosen by Google to create their 2021 Veterans Day Doodle. Now he is inspiring young women through his artwork at Girls Inc. Inside the gym of the organization, Tette...
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Bright colors of blues, greens, yellow, and red will fill the wall on Northwest 8th Avenue and Northwest 1st street in Gainesville. Artists across Gainesville are joining together to work on the community mural this week. Anyone is invited to participate from 2 to 6 p.m. through Sunday.
DAYTON — The Contemporary Dayton announced a request for qualifications for artists, artist teams, designers, and architects to design an outdoor mural for the Centennial Overlook at Sunrise Metro Park. Artists must live within a 50-mile radius of Dayton. >> Dayton Service Initiative to crack down on crash-causing violations...
Columbia State Community College’s Pryor Art Gallery will host “The Art of the Streets,” a workshop and demonstration from two well-known Nashville graffiti and mural artists Troy Duff and Eric “Mobe” Bass in conjunction with a college-produced video of the same name. “The Pryor Art...
