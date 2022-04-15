ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Your kids will love this recipe to dye their Easter Eggs

By The PLACE
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
 2 days ago

Your kids will love this recipe from Smith's Chef Jeff recipe for their Easter eggs this year. 1. Place the eggs in a large bowl and completely cover with the white vinegar....

www.fox13now.com

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Martha Stewart Just Turned Cream Cheese Frosting Into Cheesecake & It's The Perfect Easter Dessert

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. There are so many culinary delights to enjoy when Easter rolls around that it’s hard to choose a favorite. From baked ham to deviled eggs, Easter candy and jelly beans, it’s one of our favorite holidays, but one thing we always have to have in some form is carrot cake. After all, it’s the Easter bunny’s favorite. But this year, why not take a note out of Martha Stewart’s book and doing things...
RECIPES
30Seconds

Easy Chocolate Chip Peanut Butter Bars Recipe: 4-Ingredient Chocolate Chip Cookie Bars Recipe Will Blow Your Mind

These delicious chocolate chip peanut butter bars will blow your mind. Just four ingredients? In the oven in less than 10 minutes? Yes, it's true!. This simple dessert recipe for chocolate chip peanut butter squares is the ultimate easy cookie bar and a favorite from the iconic Pillsbury Bake-Off. Try them once and you'll be hooked. These cookies are so good!
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Easter Eggs#Dye#The Eggs#Food Coloring
Taste Of Home

How to Make 3-Ingredient Cool Whip Candy

When I heard there was a recipe for copycat 3 Musketeers bars, I expected to find a complicated method with lots of ingredients—but this recipe is the complete opposite. This recipe for Cool Whip candy has only three ingredients. (Get it? Three ingredients, 3 Musketeers…it makes sense!) I...
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
Hillsdale Daily News

A few variations on traditional bread pudding

Linda from Pinconning says there's nothing better than her mom's Old-Fashioned Bread Pudding. Jeff from Caro sent in his recipe for Sausage & Apple Bread Pudding. It is delicious for a weekend breakfast. Sue from Archbold serves her Bread Pudding with Bourbon Sauce. Here are their recipes:. OLD-FASHIONED BREAD PUDDING.
RECIPES
marthastewart.com

Seven Kid-Friendly Items to Hide in Easter Eggs Besides Candy

Easter is an enjoyable time for many reasons—it celebrates the arrival of spring, it gives us an opportunity to enjoy good company and delicious food, and it's serves as the perfect excuse to eat plenty of chocolate (what more could you want out of a holiday?). But perhaps one of the most exciting aspects of Easter is the egg hunt. For kids, few things compare to the unbridled joy of searching for the oval-shaped goodies and seeing what's inside. For parents, it's an opportunity to watch your children partake in a timeless tradition. While most people opt to fill their Easter eggs with candy, there's plenty of other options you can turn to that are equally as fun. "Having diversity in your egg fillings keeps it exciting for those filling, finding and opening them," says Jove Meyer, owner and creative director of Jove Meyer Events." Meyer encourages you to think creatively when deciding what to add to your eggs. To provide some inspiration, we turned to several event planners who shared their thoughts on what you should consider packing your Easter eggs with this year.
RELATIONSHIPS
Taste Of Home

How to Make Banana Pudding Cookies

Banana Pudding has been gracing potlucks and dinner tables for decades. Made with ripe bananas, whipped topping and vanilla wafer cookies, it’s a classic go-to dessert. I wanted to capture that flavor in a cookie, so I created a recipe that calls for banana cream pudding mix. It makes the softest cookie and it will stay that way for days! To make these banana pudding cookies even better, white chocolate chips are added to the mix for creaminess, and crushed Nilla Wafers bring that classic dessert feel. You’re going to want to make these again and again!
RECIPES
Leavenworth Times

GRANDMA’S GROUND BEEF CASSEROLE

• Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Cook and stir beef in the hot skillet until browned and crumbly, 5 to 7 minutes; drain and discard grease. Mix sugar, salt, garlic salt and tomato sauce into ground beef; simmer until flavors blend, about 20 minutes. Remove from heat, cover skillet, and cool to room temperature.
RECIPES
marthastewart.com

Hanging Easter Eggs

If you’re looking for Easter décor that’s both elegant and easy to tackle as a DIY project, the hunt ends here. Use blown-out eggs and ribbon to create these holiday accents, which look lovely when hung from dogwood or cherry blossom cuttings. Which came first, the ribbon...
LIFESTYLE
Gin Lee

Sausage, egg, and cheese breakfast burritos

Breakfast burritos can be stuffed with any of your favorite breakfast meats and cheeses. I like making these because they're not only tasty but they are also really filling and good to take on the go. Today, for breakfast burritos, I used ground sausage, eggs, and shredded green onion cheese.

Comments / 0

Community Policy