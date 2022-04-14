Man arrested for reportedly beating children and their mother at local motel

A Iowa man has been charged in Idaho Falls after he reportedly beat two children and their mother at a motel in March.

A probable cause affidavit stated John Richard Wiles grabbed a 6-year-old boy by the neck and began hitting him, then hit the child’s mother when she tried to stop him. He also reportedly hit her 10-year-old son.

Police were called to the motel after neighbors complained they could hear shouting from a room and children screaming. Motel staff called the room, but did not receive an answer.

Police went to the room and found the victims. The mother also had an infant who was not injured in the altercation.

The mother said Wiles attacked the 6-year-old after he believed the boy hit the infant. Wiles reportedly got on top of the 6-year-old, put his hand around the boy’s neck, and repeatedly hit him.

The 6-year-old boy said it was not the first time Wiles had beaten him. An Idaho Falls Police Department officer observed multiple injuries on him, including scratch marks on his face, neck and shoulders, swelling and red marks on his head and cheeks, and multiple red blotches on his face. He also had red marks around his neck that appeared to be turning into bruises.

The mother and older boy told police the younger boy was choked until he threw up. The younger boy said his jaw hurt and he was struggling to breathe. An emergency medical responder examined the boy, but did not transfer him to a hospital.

The older boy said Wiles hit him in the face with his hand and a shoe, and that Wiles had threatened to choke him as well. The officer observed red marks and bruising on the side of his face.

The mother reportedly had a red mark on her leg where she said Wiles hit her when she attempted to stop him from strangling her son.

Wiles and the family were traveling through Idaho at the time of the incident and reportedly do not know anyone locally. Wiles left in a car after the altercation. The mother said the only other vehicle she had access to was being repaired.

The victims were moved to another room. The responding officer returned to the motel 17 minutes after leaving when the mother reported she had seen Wiles outside following her. Police searched the area, but did not find Wiles.

IFPD Public Information Officer Jessica Clements said Wiles was arrested in Iowa on March 14, and was recently transferred to Bonneville County to face charges.

Wiles is charged with felony injury to a child and felony domestic battery, both punishable with up to 10 years in prison. He was released to pretrial supervision after posting a $50,000 bond. A no-contact order was issued between him and the victim.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. April 26 in Bonneville County Court.