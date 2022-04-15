ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Helens, OR

East side of Bennett Road closed for week

By Anna Del Savio
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 3 days ago

Construction on Highway 30 at Bennett and Millard roads is ongoing, with both sides of Bennett temporarily closed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mdsuu_0fAtctDG00

The $7.5 million safety improvement project on U.S. Highway 30 south of St. Helens is continuing.

Bennett Road on the west side of the highway has been closed for months, requiring drivers to take a detour on Church or Achilles roads. That closure will continue for roughly two more months, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.

The east side will also be closed from Friday, April 15, through Thursday, April 21, for rail work.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00c2bt_0fAtctDG00

The project kicked off more than a year ago, with construction starting on the west side of Highway 30 and Millard Road.

The east side of that intersection will close April 22 and remain closed through July, ODOT said.

The east side closures are both for upgrades at the rail crossings, which will be completed by the railroad company, ODOT said.

Drivers trying to access the east side of Columbia River Highway during the Bennett Road closure can take Berg Road, just under a mile south of Bennett, or Millard Road, just over a mile north of Bennett.

You count on us to stay informed and we depend on you to fund our efforts. Quality local journalism takes time and money. Please support us to protect the future of community journalism.

Comments / 0

Related
WALA-TV FOX10

Intersection to close for road repairs

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The intersection of Old Shell Road and Mobile Infirmary Boulevard will close Friday evening and remain closed through Monday morning for road repairs, according to Mobile city officials. The Mobile Area Water and Sewer System will be completing road repairs following its underground utility improvements. The...
MOBILE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Saint Helens, OR
Saint Helens, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Government
Local
Oregon Traffic
MyChesCo

I-76 East, West to Close at Night Next Week in Center City Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Eastbound and westbound Interstate 76 (Schuylkill Expressway) will be closed in the vicinity of 30th Street several nights next week for overhead viaduct construction in Center City Philadelphia, announced the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT). The work locations and times are:. Monday, March 28, and Tuesday,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
North West
Lake Oswego Review

Opinion: ODOT pedestrian bridge is tolling 'consolation prize'

Paul Edgar: How many of the more than 100,000 daily crossings of the Willamette River will choose to reroute their trips?ODOT's proposed bike/pedestrian bridge between Oregon City and West Linn is another example of its non-essential priorities. What's more important? Having the ability to use the I-205 Abernethy Bridge without paying a toll, or having the ability to walk and/or ride a bike across a new pedestrian bridge? ODOT is studying having a $2 toll just to cross the I-205 bridge in peak hours. If you had a choice to get across the Willamette River and not pay a...
OREGON CITY, OR
Portland Tribune

East County Flagship Library still seeks home

Existing Gresham branch likely to close when new building takes its place, building could be sold to fuel development. Multnomah County is still seeking a site for its new East County Flagship Library, which would serve the region and likely lead to the closure of the current Gresham branch. Since...
GRESHAM, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Side#West Side#Church Or Achilles#Odot
Lake Oswego Review

Southwest Portlanders criticize city downed tree response

The city says the April snow storm knocked so many trees down it is hard to keep up.People in a southwest Portland neighborhood are frustrated with the city for not removing a tree that is now in a family's front yard after {obj:62016:this week's winter storm}. A Portland family is thankful no one was hurt when a massive part of the giant oak tree collapsed in their front yard near Southwest 16th and Clifton on the morning of Monday, April 11. The mother of the family, who wanted to remain anonymous for safety, told KOIN 6 News, "We were all...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
2K+
Followers
21K+
Post
474K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy