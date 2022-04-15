East side of Bennett Road closed for week

Construction on Highway 30 at Bennett and Millard roads is ongoing, with both sides of Bennett temporarily closed.

The $7.5 million safety improvement project on U.S. Highway 30 south of St. Helens is continuing.

Bennett Road on the west side of the highway has been closed for months, requiring drivers to take a detour on Church or Achilles roads. That closure will continue for roughly two more months, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.

The east side will also be closed from Friday, April 15, through Thursday, April 21, for rail work.

The project kicked off more than a year ago, with construction starting on the west side of Highway 30 and Millard Road.

The east side of that intersection will close April 22 and remain closed through July, ODOT said.

The east side closures are both for upgrades at the rail crossings, which will be completed by the railroad company, ODOT said.

Drivers trying to access the east side of Columbia River Highway during the Bennett Road closure can take Berg Road, just under a mile south of Bennett, or Millard Road, just over a mile north of Bennett.

You count on us to stay informed and we depend on you to fund our efforts. Quality local journalism takes time and money. Please support us to protect the future of community journalism.