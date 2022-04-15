Riverkeeper to appeal NEXT approval

Group will appeal Columbia County's approval of NEXT's rail branch line permit.

Local environmental advocacy groups have filed a legal challenge to Columbia County's approval of a rail branch line for NEXT Renewable Fuels.

The county board of commissioners voted to approve two applications for the proposed biofuel production facility back in February, but the order wasn't made official until March 23.

Columbia Riverkeeper, 1000 Friends of Oregon and Clatskanie mint farmer Mike Seely filed a notice of intent to appeal the county's decision on Wednesday, April 13.

The county commissioners signed off on NEXT's rail branch line with a few conditions, including that it "shall be limited to active loading and unloading, and shall not be used for long-term storage of rail cars and/or materials." A rail car can't remain on site for more than 14 consecutive days, the county determined.

Riverkeeper described the 12.3-acre site as a rail yard, rather than a branch line.

The Oregon Department of Land Conservation and Development had voiced the same concerns during the public comment period in January.

Based on NEXT's application and a meeting between staff from DLCD, NEXT and the county, DLCD wrote that there was not sufficient evidence that NEXT's proposal met the legal standards of a branch line.

"We are concerned that, given the controversial nature of this application, the deficiencies we are identifying in this application regarding the rail facility will lead to litigation that is unlikely to end up favorably for the project," DLCD community services division manager Gordon Howard wrote in January.

A branch line is a smaller off-shoot of a main railway line, whereas a rail yard is an area with railway tracks for storage and maintenance of rail cars.

Portland & Western Railroad, a Genesee & Wyoming company, said it considers NEXT's plan to be a branch line.

"For PNWR contractual purposes, NEXT's rail tracks will be considered industry track, which is another term for branch line or spur," Portland & Western's director of sales and marketing Matt Artz stated in a November 2021 letter to NEXT.

Portland & Western "also does not consider the tracks at NEXT's facility a 'switch or rail yard,'" Artz wrote.

Artz added, "All cars entering and exiting NEXT's facility will be for NEXT's sole use at the site itself. A switch/rail yard's goal is to block cars for furtherance to other destination points."

The county board order stated that the letter from Portland & Western was "the most persuasive evidence on the question" of whether NEXT's proposal was a rail yard or branch line.

In its final response to public comments prior to county approval, NEXT said that there were no applicable definitions of the terms in question in the rules governing DLCD, but that Oregon courts have "accepted the common industry definition of the term 'branchline.'"

"NEXT Energy's proposed 400-car rail yard is a major bait-and-switch for a company that once promised to avert long trains and only use marine shipping for its feedstocks," Columbia Riverkeeper conservation director Dan Serres said in a press release announcing the legal challenge.

The groups are represented by the nonprofit Crag Law Center, which is also representing Riverkeeper and 1000 Friends in their ongoing opposition to Columbia County's decision to allow the rezone of 837 acres from agricultural to rural industrial land.

