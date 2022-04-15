MultCo sheriff issues safety warning before summer

Multnomah County Sheriff Mike Reese says additional actions and resources are required to address rising violence.

Multnomah County Sheriff Mike Reese is calling for additional resources to stem record-high levels of gun violence, traffic fatalities and overdose deaths.

"We need to act with a sense of urgency," Reese wrote in a letter to the community Friday, April 15. "Summer is approaching, a time when we typically experience increased violence in our community. Without action, we can expect worse to come."

The issues require wide-ranging programs and services across the community, Reese wrote, adding that many steps have already been taken.

But he said several additional actions should be taken immediately, including increasing certain law enforcement efforts, outreach to homeless people and funding for community groups working to reduce justice system involvement by youth and communities of color.

Multnomah County "passed a sad milestone" this month, Reese said in an interview, with 102 people being held in custody at the county's jails on murder-related charges. It's the first time since 1994 that such bookings have been that high. People's charges include murder, aggravated murder, attempted murder, and domestic violence-related murder, Reese said.

Last year, the county saw the highest jump in murder-related bookings at the county's jails since 2015, rising from 67 in 2020 to 93 in 2021, according to data in Reese's letter. At 28 so far this year, the county is on pace to tie or surpass last year's number of murder-related bookings.

Additionally, Portland is on pace to set another record for shootings this year. There were 390 shootings in the city between January and March of this year, compared to 279 during the same timeframe last year, according to data from the Portland Police Bureau.

Within the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office's patrol area, there have been 14 shootings so far this year, said Chris Liedle, spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office. In 2020 and 2021, there were 8 and 29 shootings in the Sheriff's Office's jurisdiction, respectively. The agency, whose jurisdiction doesn't include Portland, has a 280-square-mile patrol area, including the unincorporated areas of the county and cities that contract with the sheriff's office for services such as Fairview, Wood Village and Troutdale.

The number of people in custody who were booked on Measure 11 charges has also been increasing in recent years, Reese noted. Passed in 1994, Measure 11 set statutory minimums for how long a person must spend in prison for certain crimes such as murder, assault, rape and robbery.

About half the county jails' population is made up of people accused of Measure 11 crimes that have yet to be adjudicated, Reese said.

Violent crime isn't the only urgent public safety threat, however, Reese said, adding that record-high levels of traffic fatalities and overdose deaths are "devastating families and social support networks."

More than 80 people have been killed in traffic crashes in Multnomah County each of the last two years, marking a major increase over previous years, county officials said last month. Data show that traffic deaths disproportionately affect people of color, people with lower incomes and non-English speakers.

State health officials also report increasing overdose deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, particularly those involving fentanyl and methamphetamine.

To reverse the trends, Reese is calling for an increase in law enforcement efforts to remove firearms from people who possess them illegally and focused traffic enforcement along high-crash corridors to reduce reckless and impaired driving.

"We have a collective responsibility to do something," Reese said.

He says additional resources are necessary for special teams investigating criminal organizations "flooding the community" with illegal firearms and drugs.

Reese is also asking for resources to create and fully staff multi-disciplinary teams like the Homeless Outreach & Programs Engagement team currently deployed by the Sheriff's Office.

Additionally, he's calling for increased funding for community-based organizations working with youth and in communities of color to help prevent involvement in the justice system.

Reese said his letter was a "call to action" and a request for law enforcement and other agencies to dedicate new funding to help make progress on these public safety issues before summer.

Portland Police Sgt. Kevin Allen said via email his agency agrees with Reese's concerns.

"We know that every one of those statistics represents a real person who died," Allen said. "We are happy to work with Sheriff Reese and our larger community to work towards turning these trends around and see a safer Portland and Multnomah County."

Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury said in a statement she agrees more needs to be done at all levels of government to address the increase in violent crime and other public safety issues.

The county is currently developing its executive budget for the next fiscal year, Kafoury said, adding that it will be released May 5.

"As always, my budget decisions will seek to balance the county's responsibility to meet urgent needs alongside our role of preventing crises through upstream interventions," she said.

Within the last year, the county has added detectives to the Sheriff's Office, prosecutors to the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office and trauma support specialists to the Department of Community Justice, Kafoury noted.

Last September, the county dedicated $2.8 million in new funding for public and behavioral health resources aimed at addressing root causes of gun violence, including funding for several organizations working with communities that have been disproportionately impacted by gun violence.

