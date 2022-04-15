ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RS Recommends: The Best CBD Pre-Rolls for a Mellow (Legal) Smoke

By Sage Anderson
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 2 days ago

Listen, you can chomp down some CBD gummies before bed to sleep like a rock, or squirt a little CBD oil under your tongue to beat the pre-flight jitters before stepping on an airplane, but nothing can replace the vibe of actually smoking that grass.

The best CBD hemp pre-rolls can provide a stress-relieving , mood-improving buzz, which some say even helps with pain relief. Having pre-rolls or hemp cigarettes (also called “joints”) on hand makes it more convenient than ever to reap the full benefits of CBD, while still enjoying the ritual of sparking up and taking a puff.

Unlike the super intense stuff you might find you might find at a suspicious smoking shop, these hemp-derived CBD joints won’t actually get you high. As hemp brand Dad Grass describes it best, pre-rolls are “low dose, full toke, like your parents used to smoke,” so they’re intentionally meant to be mellow. Compared to gummies or tinctures, though, smoking CBD is one of the most “bioavailable” forms of CBD, meaning it’s absorbed more efficiently, so you can get a pleasant aah feeling even faster.

So we’ve got for you the best CBD pre-rolls for your smoking pleasure that yes, you can buy online (bonus: they’re totally legal to smoke, too).

Buying Guide: What Are the Best CBD Hemp Pre-Rolls?

New to the world of smokable hemp? Here are a few things to think about while shopping for the best CBD pre-rolls online.

Legality: You may be thinking to yourself, first and foremost, are CBD pre-rolls legal to smoke, or even to ship? The good news is thanks to the 2018 Farm Bill, you can purchase, ship, and legally smoke hemp anywhere in the U.S. Like buying pipes , that means you can find pre-rolled hemp joints or even “loose flower” nuggets of smokable hemp available online. While these pre-rolls can have trace amounts of THC (less than 0.3% by law), there’s not the same as psychoactive cannabis (marijuana).

Ingredients: Make sure you’re choosing high-quality flower from a reputable brand —  your pre-rolls should be made with trimmed hemp flowers, with no other plant materials or pesticides. You can also check your ash trails to keep an eye on the quality as well. White ash means the cannabis or hemp has been well-processed, and treated properly during harvest.

Third-Party Lab Testing: One of the most important things to read when purchasing CBD pre-rolls is the third-party lab test report, otherwise known as Certificates of Analysis (COA). They can act as a helpful guide to what actually goes into what you’re smoking, and include the Cannabinoid Profile (amount of cannabinoids in the flower and percentage), Terpene Profile (amount of terpenes in the flower and percentage), and the presence of any heavy metals, pesticides, herbicides, mold, or fungus.

Sourcing: The sourcing of the hemp flower in your pre-rolls is another huge indicator of quality so it’s important to pay attention to. While hemp grown internationally may be cheaper, make sure your pre-rolls are made from USA-grown industrial hemp plants, which follow stricter regulatory measures.

Packaging: Your hemp and CBD pre-rolls should come in vacuum-sealed packaging, or a sealed, airtight tube, for maximum freshness. Not only does the packaging stop airflow and excess moisture from damaging the hemp flower, it also locks in the aroma of the joint.

1. Dad Grass Hemp CBD Pre-Rolls

BEST OVERALL https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IdW65_0fAta5fx00

Dad Grass

For the most chilling-in-your-dad’s-basement-listening-to-Grateful-Dead-on-vinyl vibes, hemp brand Dad Grass gives new-school CBD and old-school update.

Each pack comes with ten 0.7 gram pre-rolls, handcrafted using only 100% organic US-grown hemp flower (and below 0.3% THC), with no bogus additives or pesticides. All the rolls are sealed in a retro little pack for long-lasting freshness (and to make you wonder why shag carpets ever went out of style). In fact, Dad Grass' whole with shtick is recreated the kind of mellow, casual smoke you'd have on a lazy day, with a touch of dadcore, Seventies-flavored style. Their most recent collection leans into this with an ode to George Harrison named " All Things Must Grass " joints and special-edition merch .


Buy:
Dad Grass Hemp CBD Pre-Rolls (10-pack)
at
$70

2. Cannaflower Pre-Roll Flight

BEST TASTING https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QQq9E_0fAta5fx00

Cannaflower

Much like sailing ships, and ski trails, it’s fun to think about why cannabis strains are named the way they are — and Cannaflower’s pre-rolls might as well belong in your pantry, because their delicious flavors will have you wondering why you ever inhaled anything super grassy.

Each of their 1 gram pre-rolls contain around 150mg of CBD, making them the perfect size for solo smoke sessions. With less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC content, these CBD pre-rolls are a super convenient way to enjoy a premium, "heady" amount of relaxation without going overboard into couch-sinking territory. The Pre-Roll Flight comes with four new-agey flavors like Sour Space Candy, Bubba Kush, Lifter, and Hawaiian Haze. What's not to love?


Buy:
Cannaflower Pre-Roll Flight
at
$24.95

3. Cheef Botanicals CBD Pre-Rolls

BEST ORGANIC https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34Nv7z_0fAta5fx00

Cheef Botanicals

Started by a bunch of health-conscious cannabis enthusiasts coming out of the organic foods industry, Cheef Botanicals Colorado-based hemp pre-rolls boast 13 potent strains without any THC for a smoke that’ll really make you feel like you’re living with the land.

We like their OG Kush pre-rolls — made from premium hemp flower, the strain is a hybrid cross between OG Kush and CBD. Cheef Botanicals says these pre-rolls are best for helping you relax at the end of your day, but we think they're also great for enjoying on a hike or while out in nature for an extra-chill outdoor experience.


Buy:
Cheef Botanicals CBD Pre-Rolls (5-pack)
at
$39.95

4. Her Highness Last Prisoner Project Single Pre-Roll

BEST SINGLE PRE-ROLL https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32khRV_0fAta5fx00

Her Highness

“We get high off social justice,” says Her Highness, a female-fronted CBD brand dedicated to addressing racism within the prison industrial complex, and its effects on cannabis use in the U.S. For this single pre-roll, Her Highness partnering with the Last Prisoner Project to donate 50% of the proceeds to support women unjustly jailed for low-level cannabis offenses.

Besides giving back to a worthy cause, their pre-rolls delivers 0.5 grams of Connecticut-sourced CBD per joint. The brand says a couple puffs could give you a "nice body buzz," and help combat anxiety, insomnia, and cramps. We like their smooth-settling formula, which helps you mellow out without slamming you in the face. This set includes a pre-rolled joint and gold lighter, which you can fill with your own butane before you spark up.


Buy:
Her Highness Single CBD Pre-Roll
at
$15

5. Alive & Kicking Slim CBD Hemp Cigarette Pre-Rolls

BEST CBD HEMP CIGARETTES https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s6DO1_0fAta5fx00

Alive & Kicking

As well as being the best Simple Minds song, Alive & Kicking has mastered the art of discrete, perfectly slim pre-roll for when you don’t feel like lighting up a huge doob in public. Each pre-roll is designed to look like a cigarette, but is actually packed packed with 0.35 grams of high-quality, whole-flower CBD hemp (no tobacco here, folks).

Alive & Kicking rotate flower blends, with the most recent being Pear Blossom, with floral and fruit-forward notes, and an earthy, woody finish. Each pack of 14 joints is compact enough to slide into your pocket, with each individual roll being tiny enough to be "sessionable" (this isn't a three puffs and save for later type deal). If you're on the go, or just need a little moment to breathe, Alive & Kicking is best for whenever you need to feel Calm & Relaxed.


Buy:
Alive & Kicking CBD Hemp Cigarette…
at
$29

