Sunday, Gabriel Harris Jr, a four-star EDGE from Valdosta, Georgia, has decided to stay home and commit to the Georgia Bulldogs. The 6-foot-4, 237-pound EDGE ranks as the nation’s No. 90 overall player and No. 8 outside defender in the class of 2023, per 247Sports composite. He chose to commit to UGA over schools such as Florida, Florida State, Ohio State, and eight others that he received offers from.

VALDOSTA, GA ・ 12 HOURS AGO