The Best Gifts for Movie Lovers, From ‘Nope’ and ‘Everything Everywhere’ Merch to Film Cookbooks

By Thomas Hindle and Danielle Directo-Meston
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 4 days ago
We all know a bit of a film fanatic — the type with encyclopedic knowledge of pictures old and new. But when it comes to the best gifts for movie lovers, it can be hard to shop for someone who’s well-versed in the goings-on of cinema. You can never be certain if your favorite cinephile or aspiring filmmaker already owns that coveted collectible, that hard-to-find box set or every piece of movie memorabilia. Consider combining their interests outside of film to find the right gift. Are they a Marvel maven or a Star Wars superfan ? There’s a perfect present for that. Are they a chef who’s obsessed with The Godfather ? We’ve got you covered there, too.

So, here are more than 20 of the best gifts for the film fans in your life. From home theater essentials (such as tech and snacks) to books on Hollywood trailblazers and decor, check out our top picks below.

1. Nope x Jide Osifeso Orange Hoodie

Nope star Daniel Kaluuya introduced Jordan Peele to Nigeria-born, Brooklyn-based designer Jide Osifeso, who created a cool capsule inspired by the writer-director’s horror film. The collection comprises tees, hoodies and caps, including this orange sweatshirt that nods to a vintage The Scorpion King crew shirt worn by Kaluuya in the movie. To celebrate the collaboration (which was co-developed with Peele’s Monkeypaw production company and Nope producer Ian Cooper), Universal Pictures made a donation to the Compton Cowboys and the Compton Junior Equestrians.

'Nope' x Jide Osifeso Orange Hoodie

2. Auditor of the Month Trophy Candle

If you can’t get your hands on a pair of hot dog finger gloves , fans of Everything Everywhere All at Once will still appreciate this Auditor of the Month trophy candle from the desk of Deirdre Beaubeirdre. This dryer sheet-scented candle is handmade from 100 percent beeswax by New York-based Joya.

Auditor of the Month Trophy Candle

3. Disney Pixar Turning Red *4Town T-Shirt

If Turning Red’ s fictional boy band has opened your giftee’s eyes and stolen their heart, then they’ll love this 4*Town world tour tee, which is complete with 2002 concert dates. (Other designs and sizes are available , too.)

Disney Pixar Turning Red *4Town T-Shirt (reg. $30 and up)

4. MasterClass Subscription

For the future filmmakers, there’s nothing quite like learning from the best. That’s exactly what a Masterclass subscription provides — a series of video lessons from some of the most accomplished professionals in Hollywood. Whether your giftee is inspired by award-winning directors such as Sofia Coppola (or her father, Francis Ford Coppola) and Martin Scorsese, or they want to master the quick writing of Aaron Sorkin, the inimitable storytelling of Werner Herzog or the acting of Natalie Portman and Helen Mirren, there’s an ideal class to be found.

MasterClass Subscription

5. Kodak Luma 350 Portable Smart Projector

Kodak’s Luma 350 portable smart projector works both inside and outside easily and can display high-quality pictures up to 150 inches in Ultra HD. It also has streaming apps, Bluetooth, WiFi and HDMI and USB ports — making it convenient for recipients to watch films wherever they are on almost any device and streaming service.

6. Lego Infinity Gauntlet Kit

There are some cool Lego sets out there, and this Infinity Gauntlet building kit might be among the best gifts for Marvel superfans . The 590-piece set comes with colorful Infinity Stones and a display stand. The only problem is it can’t actually be worn — but at least it’ll look cool on your giftee’s shelf.

7. Vudu Gift Card

If you’re not sure what genre they’re into, play it safe with a gift card to Vudu , which lets them buy or rent some of the latest and soon-to-drop releases including Jurassic World Dominion , Morbius and Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore and more.

Vudu Gift Card

8. The Corleone Family Cookbook by Liliana Battle and Stacey Tyzzer

The Corleones may not be best known for breaking bread, but this 208-page cookbook inspired by the fictional Mafia family at least lets The Godfather fans cook up delicious Italian fare. From ciabatta bread and classic meatballs to Clemenza’s Sunday sauce and that infamous “leave the gun” cannoli, there’s something for every film-loving foodie.

9. Roku Streambar Pro

Gift them a soundbar and a streaming device in one with the Roku Streambar Pro . Whether they’ve yet to upgrade to a smart TV or they want a more streamlined home theater setup, this two-in-one speaker lets giftees stream in HD, 4K and HDR and enjoy dynamic virtual surround sound in Dolby Audio. It’s perfect for cord-cutters who want to access Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, Peacock and other streaming services all in one easy-to-use interface, and it’s compatible with Apple’s Siri, Amazon’s Alexa and Google Assistant. The HDMI-ARC port and included cable makes it easy to set up, and you can go the extra mile and gift a Roku Wireless Subwoofer to complete their setup.

10. Columbia Pictures Film Noir Classics I

The first in a four-volume box set series, Columbia Pictures’ Film Noir Classics I lets movie buffs delve into some of the best black-and-white films, including The Big Heat , The Lineup , Murder by Contract , The Sniper and 5 Against the House .

11. Quentin Tarantino by Ian Nathan

Ian Nathan’s 176-page hardcover book takes a deep dive into Quentin Tarantino ‘s distinct filmmaking style (including the directors that influenced him) and his finest works. For someone who knows every scene of Pulp Fiction or Kill Bill , it’s a perfect buy.

12. Stance Pixar Socks Box Set

Socks always make a good gift, and these charmingly accurate ones from Stance (which has been worn by Rihanna, Justin Bieber, LeBron James and celebrity investors Dwyane Wade and Will Smith) could be particularly good for animated film aficionados who love comfort and style on their feet, too.

13. Enno Vatti Top 100 Movies Scratch-Off Poster

This cool poster will challenge cinephiles to watch (or re-watch) some of the best films in history. It features 100 blockbusters and critically acclaimed films that they can scratch off after the credits roll — it could be a good time for any movie fan who wants to catch up on the most influential pictures.

14. Renegade Women in Film and TV by Elizabeth Weitzman

This beautifully illustrated 128-page book shines a light on 50 of the most influential women in Hollywood. Elizabeth Weitzman’s Renegade Women in Film & TV includes exclusive interviews with Rita Moreno, Barbra Streisand and Sigourney Weaver as well as profiles of filmmaker Ava DuVernay, Anna May Wong, Nora Ephron, Alice Guy Blaché and others.

15. Best of Warner Bros. 20 Film Collection: Best Pictures

One of the best gifts for movie lovers who want to catch up on Warner Bros.’ best picture winners from 1929 to 2006 is this 20-film box set . From Casablanca and Million Dollar Baby to The Broadway Melody and The Departed , there’s something worth watching from every Hollywood era. If your giftee is devoted to specific decades, the studio also has collections for the 1970s , 1980s , 1990s and more.

16. What to Watch Movie Dice

Scroll through the endless options on Netflix or Hulu and you’ll see that deciding what to watch can be harder than it looks. These wooden dice can make that decision a little bit easier — or at least help settle on a genre.

What to Watch Movie Dice

17. No510 My Vertigo Poster

Hitchcock films are known for their memorable scenes, and this cool Vertigo poster (available in a range of sizes) by Society6 artist ChungkongMMP makes one of the coolest gifts for movie buffs who want to spruce up their bedroom or living space.

No510 My Vertigo Minimal Movie Poster

18. Cinemaps: An Atlas of 35 Great Movies by Andrew DeGraff

This 160-page book by illustrator Andrew DeGraff lets movie fans immerse themselves in the worlds of 35 all-time great films — and in serious detail, too. It’s filled with hand-painted 9-by-12-inch maps of King Kong , The Princess Bride , Fargo , Pulp Fiction , The Breakfast Club , Back to the Future and more, allowing readers to retrace the steps of their favorite fictional characters. Essays from film critic A.D. Jameson accompany each piece of cartographic art.

19. Cinephile: A Card Game

Are you buying for someone who thinks they know their movies in and out? Test their knowledge with this card game .

20. Tabletop Old-Fashioned Popcorn Machine

A good movie gets even better with the perfect snacks. This popcorn machine adds a charmingly retro feel to that snacking experience, creating a movie theater experience .

21. Binging With Babish by Andrew Rea

There are a lot of good meals on the big screen — and Binging With Babish covers some of the best of them. The recipes are drawn from the massively popular YouTube channel , so it’s possible you might be gifting to someone who’s seen (or eaten) them before. That doesn’t mean they’re any less delicious, though!

