Recipes for Spring

At first glance, these look like regular deviled eggs but one bite and you're hooked. They're creamy and full of flavor. The faint flavor from horseradish sauce is enough to know something's different from the spice but you can't put your finger on it. The same goes with the Romano cheese. It's faint but adds a bit of savoriness and zest to these deviled eggs. This recipe makes a lot and is great if you're serving a crowd (or really like deviled eggs).
If you're hoping to whip up a fluffy and delightful dessert this spring, or perhaps even for Easter, look no further. "This Strawberry Trifle is a famous dessert in Brazil," said Lilian Vallezi, recipe developer of simplelivingrecipes.com. "The traditional Brazilian version consists of strawberries, whipped cream, and meringue cookies only, but in my recipe, I added a sweetened condensed milk based custard, which brings this recipe to a whole new level."
My dad loves lemon meringue pie. But not having perfected my meringue skills yet, this was the dessert recipe of choice to make for him. This easy magic lemon cobbler recipe is simply delicious, without my weepy meringue. The magic is that it doesn't require stirring, but turns into a luscious cobbler with very little effort. What's not to love about that?
Breakfast casserole recipes are practical — they are generally super easy to make, designed to feed a crowd, endlessly versatile, and offer a complete meal all in one porcelain baking dish. But they haven't risen to the top of the classic breakfast podium out of mere pragmatism. They're also delicious. Who wouldn't want to dig into an egg casserole filled with bell peppers, green onions, bacon and sausage, and cheddar cheese, which is then topped with tater tots? If you have a sweet tooth at the breakfast table, there's French toast casserole, which some skeptics might call bread pudding aka dessert for breakfast. But those skeptics have been permanently disinvited from any and all group brunches that I may host in the future. I'm not here to judge what you eat for breakfast. I'm here to give you options. And if that turns out to be a scoop of both the savory and sweet breakfast bakes, then hand me your plate.
Looking for an Easter dinner dish? The Cooking Mom joins FOX6 Wakeup to share her recipe for slow cooker scalloped potatoes and ham. 8 to 10 medium sized potatoes, peeled and thinly sliced. Salt and pepper. 1 large onion, sliced thin. 3 cups shredded cheddar cheese. 1 can (10.75 ounces)...
These pro tips and recipes are from the Institute of Culinary Education. Find your culinary voice™ at their campuses in New York City & Los Angeles. Much has been written about the radical changes in the development of cuisine and gastronomy over the last 35 years, particularly on the discussion about the "virtues" of molecular gastronomy or modernist cuisine (or any other term employed by the food media). This trend in cooking has its roots in neo-Catalan cuisine, and Ferran and Albert Adrià initially developed the principles at Restaurant El Bulli in Spain.
