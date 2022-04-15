ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Donny Osmond returns to Vegas

By Joana Canals
KDVR.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDonny Osmond is back at it in Vegas with his new show that promises...

kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox5 KVVU

Eagles returning to Las Vegas during tour

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Legendary band Eagles are returning for an encore performance in Las Vegas for their ‘Hotel California’ Tour. Eagles will perform at MGM Grand Garden Arena on Saturday, May 28. This will be the rock band’s fourth time making a stop in Vegas after...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Hello Magazine

Celine Dion's childhood throwback is too good to miss

Celine Dion is never short of a head-turning look but the latest snapshot she shared was like nothing we've seen of her before. The Canadian star took a nostalgic walk down memory lane and produced the most adorable throwback photo of herself as a child. In the snap she posted...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donny Osmond
Hello Magazine

Celine Dion shares poignant message amid health battle: 'Life is precious'

Celine Dion has been out of the spotlight for months while she recovers from unknown health issues. While she hasn't revealed specifics about her condition, apart from it having left her unable to perform, Celine did return to Instagram on Thursday with a poignant message about life in a behind-the-scenes throwback video for her hit song A New Day Has Come.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Leona Lewis confirms pregnancy with baby bump picture

Leona Lewis has confirmed she is expecting her first child.The former The X-Factor winner shared the happy news to her Instagram profile, where she posted a photograph of her smiling in a black body-con dress that reveals her baby bump.“Can’t wait to meet you in the summer,” she wrote in the caption, alongside a heart emoji.The Bleeding Love star married her partner, Dennis Jauch - a choreographer and producer - in August 2019.The couple tied the knot in a Buddhist ceremony at musician Sting’s estate in Tuscany, Italy. View this post on Instagram...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears Covers Her Stomach With Her Purse 3 Days Before Announcing Pregnancy

Britney Spears walked outside with Sam Asghari while wearing a short-sleeved orange mini dress on April 8 and held her purse up to the area where there would be a baby bump. Britney Spears, 40, happily surprised fans on April 11, when she revealed she is expecting her third child, and just days before she was spotted covering her apparent baby bump. The singer was photographed walking outside with her fiancé Sam Asghari on April 8 and showed off an orange short-sleeved flared out mini dress with a plunging neckline. She was carrying a purse during the outing and seemed to hold it up to her stomach area as she passed cameras while looking straight ahead.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
American Songwriter

Britney Spears Announces Pregnancy, Calls Out Paparazzi

Ever since Britney Spears was freed from her 13-year conservatorship, she has been taking back her life one step at a time. The pop singer has been calling out those who harmed her over the course of her conservatorship and has even signed a book deal for 15 million dollars. Now, in perhaps one of her biggest announcements since breaking from her conservatorship, Spears announced that she is expecting her third child, her first with fiancé Sam Asghari.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Maya Devi

Britney Spears absconds from Instagram and rejoins casually

Britney Spears rejoined Instagram discreetly after disappearing from Instagram four days ago. The world-renowned American singer disappeared from the social media platform on Wednesday,16th March. Her fans on Twitter shared their confusions and doubts over her absence.
Mashed

These Are Bobby Flay's Favorite Restaurants In Las Vegas

Celebrity chef and restaurateur Bobby Flay has had a presence in Las Vegas since 2004 when he opened Mesa Grill inside Caesars Palace (via Vegas Food & Fun). Flay's Southwestern fare was a hit on the strip, serving roughly three million diners over 16 years (via Eater). Although the restaurant remained successful, Flay told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that the pandemic caused him to reflect on what he's most passionate about, which is Italian cuisine, specifically from the Amalfi Coast. His recent travels to Italy combined with Caesars' desire for more seafood combined to form his new concept, Amalfi, which moved into the Mesa Grill space in May of 2021 (via Las Vegas Magazine).
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy