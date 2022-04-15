Williams dream suddenly turned into a nightmare

Mason County grad Darren Williams will miss the remainder of the 2022 season with the University of Kentucky after recently being diagnosed with a partially torn UCL. Williams led the SEC in ERA (0.93) and was sixth in the country in ERA before his injury. (Sarah Caputi, UK Athletics)

Not much was going wrong for Darren Williams.

Lowest ERA in the SEC, sixth lowest in NCAA baseball in the early part of the season when he took the mound for the University of Kentucky.

He was living out his dream playing for the Wildcats as a grad transfer after a successful run at Eastern Kentucky University in which he ended with second team All-OVC honors in his last season with the Colonels last year.

Williams was recently inserted into a starting role after the loss of one of the Wildcats main starters, getting two starts as UK is approaching the final month of the regular season.

In those starts, Williams picked up a no-decision in his first outing against Georgia, throwing four innings, allowing five hits and six runs, but none of them earned while walking four and striking out four.

Williams dazzled in his second start against Ole Miss, tossing 6.1 innings, allowing four hits, two earned runs, a walk and striking out seven in getting the win.

But in-between that sixth and seventh inning on April 2 against the Rebels getting set to get back out on the mound, something happened.

“I was taking my jacket off and hit my hand on the bench,” Williams said. “Something snapped and pain shot up my arm. I thought I just hit my pinky and it was tingling. I got through the first batter but wasn’t throwing like I usually was.”

Williams continued with the next batter in the top of the seventh, threw a changeup and pain continued to shoot up his arm. His day was done.

“I was scared something was wrong, but it was a cold day, we did some tests initially afterward and everything came back fine,” Williams said. “Just thought it was a tight muscle and forearm and stiff because of the cold weather.”

Williams next start was supposed to come last weekend when the Wildcats faced Texas A&M April 7-9. He was able to do some long toss during the week, but struggled to grip the ball hard. Then came a throwing session on the mound. He threw eight pitches.

“Then the pain came, I couldn’t throw any harder and knew something was wrong,” Williams said.

So an MRI followed, Williams getting the results after the weekend series with A&M and on Tuesday he found out.

A partially torn UCL. Williams will miss the remainder of the season, a dream season with the Wildcats quickly came to a halt.

“Just sad. Lot of tears especially the day I got the MRI results. With my family, coaching staff, just a lot of tears,” Williams said.

The Mason County grad had carved out his role on the Wildcats. He knew what he had to do, first being a hyrbid type and taking on any role he was asked, whether in middle relief, closing out a game or eventually becoming a starter.

Prior to starting, Williams pitched 18.2 innings out of the bullpen, allowing just one earned run. He struck out 31 batters in the 29 innings pitched this season and was allowing an opponents’ batting average of .225 with only three extra base hits allowed.

“Just being expereinced, taking things day by day and just seeing the game. Mixing 4-5 pitches for strikes. Being smart about hitters, had only allowed three extra base hits, not walking batters on 4-5 pitches and making it tough on hitters. I knew I’d be in a hybrid hole coming here, so I attacked it and competed my tail off,” Williams said.

He’ll now have to decide on how to proceed from here. He still has to consult with doctors, but expects a post surgery timetable that will put him out about 6-8 months.

This was Williams final season of eligibility being a grad transfer, but did say he’d be able to apply for a medical redshirt and another year of eligibility.

“Just going to evaluate things, rehab, strength train. I do have clearance for a medical redshirt and a seventh year option, which sounds crazy. It will be a long rehab to October-November with hopes I’ll be able to go again after that,” Williams said. “If I don’t do that, I’ll get a job and stay ready. Maybe explore a spring training invite or Independent League. Not making any decision yet.”

Assuming a clean bill of health through the full season, no telling where Williams could have ended up. One thing he does know is he’s not done on the bump.

“I can’t look myself in the mirror and say I don’t want to play anymore. I was having too much success, my dream was happening. I really felt like I was on my way to playing professional baseball. I don’t think I could live with myself without giving it another shot,” Williams said.

For now he’s still traveling with the team as the Wildcats are currently in a three-game set at Missouri. Whenever his surgery is scheduled, he’ll be down for a bit, but hopes to be with the team for their late season push to get into the SEC tournament and the postseason.

He gets his graduation certificate in applied statistics in the coming weeks, which can open many doors for him. While his desire is to still pitch in the future, he’ll have his options after baseball whenever that time is.

“Maybe get into coaching, front office work with a baseball team, data science with any company out there. There’s a lot of options,” Williams said.

But for now, Williams still wants to chase his dream.

“It’s a dream that has kind of turned into a nightmare. You put so much work into this and there’s not anything I can do now. Now I have to get it fixed, wouldn’t change anything that I did, all I can do is attack it,” Williams said.