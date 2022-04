NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dolores Eileen Williams, born July 19, 1930, went to her heavenly home on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 after living her life in North Jackson. Her house was built on the farm and owned by her parents, the late Wesley and Celia (Schreiner) Williams. She...

NORTH JACKSON, OH ・ 23 DAYS AGO