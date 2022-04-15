ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Legacy Institute: Preparing Black Youth for a Post-COVID World

By Sylvester Brown Jr.
St. Louis American
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor years now, Terran Rome has grappled with a consistent fear. “Man, our people are last on every important list.”. That fear went into overdrive in 2020 when the coronavirus pandemic struck the globe. “We’re already behind and this is really going to hurt us more,” Rome...

www.stlamerican.com

Comments / 0

Related
Harvard Crimson

Black is Beautiful: The Legacy of Kwame Brathwaite

Onyx E. Ewa ’24 is an Art, Film, and Visual Studies concentrator in Winthrop House. Their column “All Black Everything” appears on alternate Thursdays. My first exposure to Kwame Brathwaite’s work was in 2019 at the Museum of Fine Arts in Houston as part of an exhibit titled “Icons of Style: A Century of Fashion Photography.” A black wall was printed with the words “Black Is Beautiful,” occupying the entire space from floor-to-ceiling. Before attending this exhibit, I had known nothing about the photographer, but the striking photographs (and the impact of the slogan I had heard hundreds of times before) prompted an ongoing interest in his work.
WINTHROP, MA
AFP

Notre-Dame slowly reviving three years after fire

Three years after the devastating fire, Notre-Dame cathedral in Paris is mostly cleared of a thick layer of soot as an army of craftsmen race to meet a deadline to reopen in time for the 2024 Olympics. The cathedral typically welcomed nearly 12 million visitors a year, as well as hosting 2,400 services and 150 concerts. 
RELIGION
Elle

‘Do You Speak African?’ Being a Black Immigrant In Black America

I was first christened “African booty scratcher” in fourth grade—my second year in America. It sounded ridiculous, but it pricked when my classmates would belly-laugh at my expense. This is also my earliest memory of Black America. It wasn’t white America that first outed my otherness. It...
SOCIETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
ARTnews

Stanford’s Cantor Center Names Director, Finland Detains Art En Route to Russia, and More: Morning Links for April 7, 2022

Click here to read the full article. To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines THE GOLDEN STATE JOB MARKET continues to hum. Earlier this week, the Getty Trust announced it had hired Katherine E. Fleming as its next president and CEO. Now Stanford University’s Cantor Arts Center has selected Veronica Roberts as its next director. Roberts, a veteran curator, comes to the museum from the University of Texas at Austin , where she is curator of modern and contemporary art. It is a homecoming for Roberts, who is from the Bay Area, and she said that she was “thrilled to be returning . . . to a museum I...
MUSEUMS
St. Louis American

Covenant names Dr. Gralon Johnson chief program officer

Covenant House Missouri announced Dr. Gralon A. Johnson as chief program officer. In this role, Dr. Johnson will co-chair the development and implementation of the organization’s next strategic plan; ensure transformational, high quality programs are provided to youth on their journey from homelessness to hope; and work in partnership with the executive leadership team and board of directors to advance the organization and positive impact in the community. Prior to his employment at Covenant House Missouri, Dr. Johnson held the position of national director of programs at College Possible, one of the largest educational equity organizations in the United States. Dr. Johnson received his master’s degree from the Clinton School of Public Service at the University of Arkansas.
MISSOURI STATE
Savannah Morning News

Savannah native, Ambassador Deborah Malac talks 'understanding the bigger picture' in her work

Savannah native and longtime Ambassador Deborah Malac gave a presentation about diplomacy to the Savannah Council on World Affairs on Thursday evening. During the program, titled “American Diplomacy in Action: Fighting Disease, Promoting Democracy, and Creating Economic Opportunity”, Malac discussed the importance of diplomacy in the U.S. and in Africa.
SAVANNAH, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lavell Crawford
Person
Chico Debarge
Person
Malik Yoba
Person
Herbert Hoover
Person
Corey Holcomb
St. Louis American

Spire has good things in store for Patrick Henry School

Like at many urban schools in the nation, Patrick Henry Elementary School educators and staff have learned the impact of housing insecurities on students. Deborah Rogers, Patrick Henry principal, said more than 30% of her students “do not have a stable place to call home.”. “Often, our families come...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
St. Louis American

Love in our current pandemic world

There is no truer phrase when you apply it to so many of life’s relationships. It really hits close to home to so many people who are ‘Boo'd up.’ You know, people in relationships: new couples, long-term relationships and those who are married. For some, forever may not be long enough. For other, it’s a painful eternity.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
St. Louis American

22nd Annual Salute to Health Care - Recap

A short recap video of the 22nd Annual Salute to Excellence in Health Care Awards Luncheon held at the Hilton St. Louis Frontenac Hotel on April 14th, 2022. Shot and edited by James LeBine.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Covid#Blackness#Racism#Terran#Credit 101#Boys Girls Club#African
thecinemaholic.com

Is Room 203 Based on a True Story? Where Was It Filmed?

Directed by Ben Jagger, ‘Room 203’ is an unlikely horror-thriller flick that manages to make something new out of its age-old tropes. The story follows lifelong friends Izzy and Kim, who find cheap accommodation in the city of Quincy. While Kim dreams of becoming a journalist, Izzy aspires to be an actor. Meanwhile, their stay in the city spirals out of control thanks to a hole in their otherwise vintage and enchanting apartment. In the process, the story deals with mythical creatures and familial legends, all tied to the titular room. You must wonder if the story is steeped in an actual case of haunting. Also, where was the movie filmed? Let us embark upon a thorough investigation.
MOVIES
Parents Magazine

Black Identity and What it Means To Be 'Black Enough'

Olivia Hunte, 31, lives in Denver, Colorado, and spent the first ten years of her life on the Caribbean island of St. Lucia, surrounded by Black culture. It didn't prepare her for the narrow definitions of Blackness in the U.S. that she'd find after moving to South Atlanta. "Growing up in Atlanta, I learned about my Blackness," she says. While there are multiple valid ways to communicate—complete with diverse languages and dialogues—she was confronted with the expectation that Black people speak a certain dialect. "I was taught that speaking 'proper' or standard American English was considered "talking white."
DENVER, CO
St. Louis American

Father Clements historic life recounted in “Just Don’t Ignore Me’

Father George Clements lived a life that is a story worth telling. That is precisely what his sons have done. In the autobiography, “Just Don’t Ignore Me,” Father Clements gets the chance to tell his story as only he could. Clements trusted his sons to publish this book but only after his death. While he is sorely missed, the time has come to get an insight into his no-holds-barred account of his life as a Black priest inside the Catholic church.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
NewsBreak
Chess
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
St. Louis American

Schnucks supports Urban League Save Our Sons program

Schnuck Markets, Inc.’s “Round Up at the Register” campaign during Black History Month raised $150,000 for the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis Save Our Sons program. Customers donated $140,000 added $10,000 to round up to $150,000. “We are very fortunate to have Schnuck Markets as our...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Salon

Writing the family story behind a tragic headline: "What felt so personal to me was already public"

Ashley Marie Farmer's debut collection of essays, "Dear Damage," opens with a straightforward description of an act of violence that shook her immediate family and shocked their Nevada community: "On January 19, 2014, my grandfather Bill walked into my grandmother Frances's hospital room with a loaded gun he'd purchased that morning." Her grandmother had been injured after a fall at home that left her paralyzed with "a type of neuropathy that causes an unrelenting pain that the strongest drugs don't touch." Frances had said more than once that she wanted to die. In what was meant to be a final act of love, Bill shot her in the hospital bed, then tried to shoot himself, but the gun broke, and he was arrested. It was deemed a "mercy killing," with all the sensationalized press coverage and impassioned public debate a case like that tends to spark.
NEVADA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy