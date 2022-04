San Jose's Jeremy Ebobisse recorded his second brace in as many matches and visiting Nashville SC's Hany Mukhtar also scored two goals in a 2-2 draw on Saturday. Ebobisse converted a set piece in the 52nd minute and tallied from close range in the 72nd minute to boost his goal total to five in his last three matches. JT Marcinkowski made two saves for the Earthquakes (0-4-3, 3 points), who remain the lone winless team in MLS.

