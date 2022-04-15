ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

'One Mississippi' replaces state song that had racist roots

By EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2758ED_0fAt2e2A00
Mississippi State Song FILE - Mississippi Gov. Ross Barnett waves a confederate flag before the start of Ole Miss-Kentucky football game at the stadium on Sept. 29, 1962, in Jackson, Miss. With Barnett is his wife, the former Pearl Crawford, left. Mississippi in 2022 is on the verge of retiring a state song with racist roots, two years after it surrendered a Confederate-themed state flag. “Go, Mississippi" uses the tune of a 1959 campaign song for Ross Barnett, who won the governor's race proclaiming support of segregation. (AP Photo/Jim Bourdier, File) (Jim Bourdier)

JACKSON, Miss. — (AP) — Mississippi is ditching a state song that's based on the campaign tune of a former governor who pledged to preserve segregation.

The current governor, Republican Tate Reeves, signed a bill Thursday to replace "Go, Mississippi" with a new song called "One Mississippi." The change will happen July 1 — two years after Mississippi retired a Confederate-themed state flag.

"Go, Mississippi" uses the tune, but not the lyrics, from a 1959 campaign jingle of Democratic Gov. Ross Barnett. "Roll With Ross" included the lyrics, "For segregation, 100%. He's not a moderate, like some of the gents."

Barnett unsuccessfully resisted integration of the University of Mississippi in 1962. Legislators adopted a state song that year setting new words to his campaign music: “Go, Mississippi, keep rolling along. Go, Mississippi, you cannot go wrong.”

The new state song was composed by country music singer and songwriter Steve Azar, who's a Mississippi native, for the state’s 2017 bicentennial celebration.

The lyrics of "One Mississippi" play on the hide-and-seek counting game (One Mississippi ... two Mississippi ... three Mississippi ...). The song uses familiar images, including magnolia trees, fried catfish, hurricanes and kudzu.

The new law also creates a committee to recommend that legislators designate additional state songs later. Tennessee is among states with multiple official songs.

____ Follow Emily Wagster Pettus on Twitter at http://twitter.com/EWagsterPettus.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WLBT

Mississippi native Keyone Starr to perform on ‘American Song Contest’

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Mississippi native and Grammy nominee took the stage Monday to represent the Magnolia State on the NBC show “American Song Contest.”. Keyone Starr will go head-to-head with other top musical talents across the country in the reality competition hosted by Kelly Clarkson and Snoop Dogg.
JACKSON, MS
Salon

"No way, José": Alabama governor sparks cries of racism with new campaign ad attacking Joe Biden

Gov. Kay Ivey on Monday lamented the idea that Americans would be forced to learn Spanish if President Biden keeps "shipping illegal immigrants" in the country. "If Joe Biden keeps shipping illegal immigrants into our states, we're all going to have to learn Spanish," Ivey said in a new 30-second ad spot released this week. "My message to Biden: no way, José."
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
Jackson, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
State
Tennessee State
insideedition.com

After 30 Years, Teen Girl Identified After Her Body Was Dumped Next to Indiana Interstate: "She Was Not Trash"

After 30 very long years, the body of 17-year-old girl dumped on the side of Interstate 65 in Indiana finally has a name. Margaret Ann Sniegowski Jr. was the youngest of eight siblings and disappeared in 1992 from her Ohio home. Genetic testing over several years resulted in the identification of her remains, authorities announced this week.
INDIANA STATE
The Independent

Officer's camera misses key moment of Patrick Lyoya's death

Body camera footage of Patrick Lyoya’s fatal encounter with a Michigan police officer shows a close-up view of an intense struggle but the video goes dark 42 seconds before the officer shoots the Black man in the head.It’s the latest high-profile case in which body cameras — touted as tools to hold police accountable — have failed, leaving prosecutors and the public to rely on bystander video for a clearer picture of what happened.One expert said vendors could make changes to avoid accidental camera deactivations, though it's not clear that is what happened in Lyoya's case, and some activists said...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
WJTV 12

Tree falls on Mississippi State University campus

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi State University (MSU) police reported storm damage on the Starkville campus on Tuesday, March 22. A picture from the police department showed a tree down on Hardy Road near Lee Boulevard. Police also said power lines were down in the area. Thousands of power outages have been reported in Mississippi due […]
STARKVILLE, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tate Reeves
Person
Ross Barnett
Person
Steve Azar
WAAY-TV

Videos: Storm damage at Mississippi State University

The campus police at Mississippi State University confirmed storm damage on its campus to our sister station in Tupelo, WTVA. MSU spokesman Sid Salter confirmed there are some downed large trees on the Starkville campus. No injuries reported, but some damage to parked cars.
TUPELO, MS
WJTV 12

Spring Football: Millsaps College

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Millsaps College just wrapped up their spring football season. The Majors look to improve on a 2-8 season in 2021. 3rd year head coach Isaac Carter hopes this year’s spring will help formulate a new brand of football for Millsaps.
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Segregation#State Songs#Ap#Republican#Confederate#Democratic
Vicksburg Post

Vicksburg native Burke sets Millsaps triple jump record

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Natalie Burke’s college track and field season is officially one for the record books. The freshman from Vicksburg set the Millsaps College record in the triple jump at the Rhodes 7-Way Meet on Friday. The former St. Aloysius standout jumped 10.64 meters (34.91 feet) to better the previous mark of 10.41 meters set by Essence Davis in 2018.
VICKSBURG, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
Vicksburg Post

Sports column: Halls Ferry Park is now a Mississippi ‘tennis Mecca’

A decade or so ago, the tennis courts at Halls Ferry Park were an adequate resource for local players. There were a handful of hard courts that hosted the occasional weekend tournament and recreational players during the week. Some in the city’s tennis community had a bigger vision, though, and...
VICKSBURG, MS
Alissa Rose

Eligible Florida residents may receive a payment of $1,000

As we all know, some conditions in the United States are getting worse day by day, such as inflation getting worse in 2022 compared to the previous year, gas prices, grocery prices, and housing coast are still rising in Florida. So due to the cost of living crisis, millions of Americans in Florida could receive a $1,000 stimulus check.
FLORIDA STATE
WDAM-TV

Pearl River sweeps Itawamba

17 homes, 2 businesses damaged in Jones County in Wednesday storm. Pelicans beat Spurs 113-103; will face Clippers in final Play-In game. Laurel softball umpire Kristi Moore speaks out about being attacked by a parent and the umpire shortage nationwide. Randy Pettis named Laurel boys basketball coach. Updated: Apr. 13,...
JONES COUNTY, MS
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
92K+
Followers
103K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy