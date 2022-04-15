This week in Venice High sports: Watch out for the Lady Indians

For most teams on campus at Venice High, the regular season is all but over.

With district and regional playoffs fast approaching — or in some cases, already in the rear view — it’s clear who are the top teams to watch.

The Lady Indians have dominated in nearly every sport this spring.

On the tennis courts, Venice lost just one match this regular season and almost completed a perfect district tournament sweep this past week.

On the softball diamond, Venice has lost just one regular season game while mercy-ruling teams six times as it readies for a challenging district tournament.

On the beach, the girls volleyball team immediately established itself as one of the best in the state. This past week, those Lady Indians completed a 12-0 regular season, including a perfect season from the pairing of Taylor Arden and Iris Devries.

All of that would be impressive on its own, and there have also been some standout performances at Powell-Davis Stadium (lacrosse), in the pool (water polo) and on the track, too.

Not to forget the boys on campus, the baseball team has bounced back from its losing streak, the boys weightlifting team is sending five competitors to the state tournament and the boys tennis team has advanced to regionals.

Here’s how it all breaks down in the coming week, day-by-day:

Tuesday

The long Easter weekend extends into Monday for athletes at Venice High, but the action ramps back up today.

First off, the Venice boys and girls tennis teams will each play a regional semifinal match this afternoon at 3 p.m. — the boys at Newsome and the girls at home against Lakewood Ranch.

Later that evening, the Venice baseball (9-11) and softball (15-1) teams will each host a home game at 7 p.m. — with baseball playing Calvary Christian (19-1) and softball playing Riverdale (11-7).

Wednesday

The softball team will continue its three-game slate for the week tonight as it travels North to play Palmetto (9-9) at 7 p.m.

Thursday

Five members of the Venice boys weightlifting team will represent the Indians at the 3A state championships today, beginning at 9 a.m. at Port St. Joe High School.

Those lifters are: Logan Ballard (199-pound weight class), Mariano Lopez (219-pound weight class), George Philip (238-pound weight class), Collin Adkins (unlimited) and David Raney (unlimited).

Friday

Both the baseball and softball teams will play tonight as they each wrap up the penultimate week in their regular seasons.

The softball team will play one of the top teams in the area as Charlotte (10-8) comes to Venice High to play at 7 p.m.

The baseball team will hit the road to take on Palmetto (9-8), also at 7 p.m.

Saturday

Finally, the Venice boys and girls track and field teams will travel down South to Naples for the all-day district meet at Gulf Coast High School.