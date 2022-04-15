How does Denton County prioritize roadwork?

Buy Now John Lorbek kneels by a torn-up section of Riverside Drive east of Denton that he says damaged his 1973 Plymouth Barracuda’s exhaust system. About a week after this photo was taken on Feb. 28, county road crews came out to make improvements. Al Key/DRC

John Lorbek has been telling Denton County’s government for years that the road leading to his home is dangerous, but he has been told to wait in line like everybody else.

Officials say they understand residents’ frustration, but that there’s a process in place for eventually getting to each road.

Lorbek is a car guy. He and his wife own six vehicles, four of which are antiques or otherwise sought after by collectors. One such is a 1973 Plymouth Barracuda, which Lorbek said came out worse for wear after a particularly bad section of Riverside Drive damaged the vehicle’s exhaust system.

He said it was a $1,000 repair, but it wasn’t the first damage he attributes to the poorly managed road. He complained to the county about the damage but was told it “wasn’t the result of wrongful acts” caused by the county.

Of the 577 miles of roadway within the county’s jurisdiction, Lorbek’s has received far from pristine ratings over the past few years. Denton County conducts its own internal evaluations of roads, occasionally bringing in specialized contractors who survey their condition. The most recent official monthly report from the county grades Riverside Drive as “fair,” the middle-ground ranking in its three-tiered system.

An unofficial spreadsheet compiled in 2020, which used 2019 survey data such as indexes for surface distress, roughness and pavement condition, divided Riverside Drive into six segments. Five of those segments received a “poor” condition rating, which ranges from “very poor” to “very good” in the spreadsheet.

Denton County’s role

Denton County’s road responsibilities fall primarily in unincorporated areas. Well over 100,000 residents live in the county’s unincorporated areas, with the vast majority of county-maintained roads falling in Precincts 1 and 4. Precinct 1 covers much of the county’s northern half, while Precinct 4 encompasses the county’s southwest.

The county is responsible for 577 miles of road and 60 bridges, according to Transportation and Engineering Director Tina Massey. Their maintenance is funded mainly through the specific-purpose road and bridge fund, part of the county’s yearly budget. In the budget for fiscal year, which runs until the end of September, the department was allocated $17.9 million and was expected to spend $15.8 million.

The budget allocated the department 65 “road employees,” who account for 75% of its workforce. Twelve auto mechanics account for another 14% of the workforce. Massey stated there are typically about six crews going, depending on the operations. The bulk of the force handles roadwork, while others work on signs, traffic counts, collecting trash and mowing, among other tasks.

Buy Now A Denton County Road and Bridge crew resurfaces South Branch Road in western Denton County recently. Al Key/DRC

Officials have to balance those resources with the needs of the roads. Massey and County Administrator Jody Gonzalez say roads are designed for a lifespan of roughly 20 years. However, Gonzalez said, that’s only if the road gets properly serviced — and that’s where some residents get frustrated.

“There’s three levels: good, moderate and poor,” Gonzalez said. “If we spend 100 percent of our time just fixing poor roads and not maintaining the moderate-level roads, it’s not going to last 20 years. You might say, ‘Why are they out there working on this road when there’s nothing wrong with it, and not out working on my road?’ Well, with no maintenance on it, it’s not going to last 20 years.”

Earlier this year, Lorbek slowly drove south along Riverside Drive, a two-lane residential road just over the Denton city limits. He pointed out the notorious problem patches from the driver’s seat of his pickup, which is the only one of his vehicles he trusts to regularly traverse the road.

“You’ll see this whole road’s buckling on the sides — especially on the sides,” he said.

He stood next to patches of pavement that look more like frozen, rocky waves than pavement and pointed them out with practiced frustration.

“This is a gully right here, and then … the whole road is just separated,” he said.

Lorbek figured the gaps were 6-8 inches across. He’s used to explaining the poor condition of his road and, at the time, estimated the county government last patched sections of it eight years back. About a week after an interview with the Denton Record-Chronicle, he said county crews did come out and fix up the worst of the road. However, he called it a “half job.”

“According to them, it doesn’t need fixing anytime soon — we’re just going to fix this one spot right here,” Lorbek said. “The rest of it back here has still got big holes in it, but it’s not as bad as that front one was. … It’s a great improvement, but then again, I look at it as the roads are still really bad here.”

Between labor and equipment, the county spent $3,379 on Riverside Drive in March, according to the month’s road superintendent report.

What happens to complaints?

Massey said complaints about roads are logged and evaluated. Exactly when something can be done, she said, depends on the extent of the damage. How much traffic a road sees on a daily basis is also weighed heavily by officials when they’re considering how to prioritize the roadwork laundry list.

“We have to make sure it’s passable,” Massey said. “If it’s an emergency, we get crews out there as soon as we can. If it’s a rough road but it’s still passable, we’ll put it on the schedule.”

For residents, that scheduling can be a major source of frustration, which mounts the longer they wait for crews to arrive. Officials said everyone’s complaints are considered as the county examines the traffic volume and health of its roads, but Gonzalez suggested they don’t always see eye to eye with residents when it comes to severity.

“Let’s just say it’s a pretty decent road and it’s got two or three potholes in it,” Gonzalez said. “We can probably get to something like that in three days. … Sometimes when those complainants call in, they say it’s a pothole. Well, it’s an entire 20-foot or 10-foot section that’s deteriorated.”

Massey said she understands residents often “don’t feel like they’re heard” when they ask for repairs and improvements. She said she tries to communicate with those people to explain the process, even if that process doesn’t end up giving them what they want to hear.

“I’d feel the same way if someone was taking care of another road and my road was all broken up,” Massey said. “I want them to understand we still have them as a priority. We just have to look and see who has the greatest use. Typically, if you go out there and talk with them and explain things to them, I’ve had good luck.”

Gonzalez concurred, saying even a road that sees three cars a day doesn’t get ignored. But sometimes, especially for higher-traffic roads, repairs become an inadequate solution. At that point, the county considers more drastic improvements, such as road widening. That’s often because of an influx of people, which can be seen in increasing traffic counts. Sometimes, new housing developments are the cause.

“We go in, repair it, and then in five years it’s a traffic jam — [now] I put a 20-year road in that I have to tear out and widen,” Gonzalez said. “For some of these roads, we look and say this road is not at the point where we want to waste money and put it back the way it was.”

Massey said that while the county does have a schedule for roadwork, it’s “constantly in flux,” which becomes another contributor to driver frustration. She said the budget can ultimately become a limiting factor.

“We also have to look at the budget,” Massey said. “I can’t say that next year, I’m going to seal every road in the county. I’m not going to have the materials, and I’m not going to have the money.”