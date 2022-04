Lorde has postponed some of her Solar Power US tour dates due to “horrendous laryngitis.”Over the weekend, the 25-year-old singer was forced to cancel her show at Connecticut’s Mohegan Sun Arena and Anthem in Washington DC due to her illness. The singer wrote: “These past couple [of] days I’ve been pushing through some horrendous laryngitis, and I regret to inform you that my voice hasn’t sufficiently recovered to be able to play the show for you.”Lorde, whose real name is Ella Marija Lani Yelich-O’Connor, apologised to her fans for the cancellations.“I’m so, so sorry. I don’t take postponing a show...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 56 MINUTES AGO