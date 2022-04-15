ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Copper Oxychloride Market Size Expected To Reach US$350 Million by 2027

 2 days ago

The copper oxychloride market size is expected to reach US$350 million by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of around 4.5 % from 2022 to 2027. The copper oxychloride is a solid green and crystalline in nature. The preparation methods include oxidation catalyst of the CU(I)Cl in brine solution and micronutrient...

OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Global Astaxanthin Market to Reach $787.5 Million by 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Astaxanthin - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) Communication System Market size to Grow by USD 14.25 billion | Cohda Wireless Pty. Ltd. and Capgemini SE Among Key Vendors | Technavio

NEW YORK , April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication system market size is expected to grow by USD 14.25 bn, according to Technavio. The growth momentum of the market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 20.58% during the forecast period. Use our report analysis and...
Cadrene Heslop

More Supply Shortages Ahead

Have you noticed that your favorite products are missing from store shelves longer? Or more often than usual? A new wave of lockdowns is underway in China. These lockdowns could create logistics snarls bigger than those of 2020 and 2021. In recent weeks, China has been fighting its most severe outbreak of the airborne virus. Thus, many goods are stuck in the country. (source)
Sourcing Journal

Vietnam Production Still Lagging, Shoe Imports Data Shows

Click here to read the full article. Top supplier China saw its imports into the U.S. jump 40.9 percent year to date to 282.88 pairs, after a 30.7 percent hike in 2021. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalFrom China to Nicaragua, US Apparel Imports SurgeNew Alarm Bells for Raw Materials PricesVietnamese Exports Could Be Linked to Forced LaborBest of Sourcing JournalAllbirds and Chinatown Market Upcycle Scraps Into Auctionable FashionSourcing Snapshot: Global Footwear Manufacturing and Trade
Benzinga

Watch For Continued Gains In Shares Of Steel Dynamics Inc.

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Steel Dynamics Inc. (NASDAQ: STLD) traded today at a new 12-month high of $88.01. This new high was reached on below average trading volume as 284,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 2.6 million shares.
foodlogistics.com

Management of Agriculture Supply Chain

Agriculture supply chain management (SCM) is responsible for the production and distribution of all fruits and vegetables, animal-based products and more. Agriculture supply chain includes farmers, transporters, warehouses, retailers, suppliers and consumers. It also includes new product development, operations, distribution, finance, marketing and customer service. A coordinated supply chain involves structured relationships among producers, traders, processors and buyers.
CBS News

Chip manufacturers struggling to meet demand amid global shortage: "It is extremely complex"

As a global chip shortage continues to put a strain on demand, experts are urging the government to help American manufacturers make more chips. The demand for chips jumped during the pandemic, and production disruptions and supply chain issues have made it difficult for suppliers to keep up. A recent report from the Department of Commerce found that chip demand in 2021 was as high as 17% more than in 2019.
freightwaves.com

Get ready for the next supply chain shockwave

Concern is growing that the spread of COVID cases and city lockdowns in China will have massive downstream effects for global supply chains that could dwarf previous disruptions since the start of the pandemic. Last May, the huge Yantian container terminal at the Port of Shenzhen throttled down to 30%...
Reuters

Russian oil supply drop to double in May, says IEA

LONDON, April 13 (Reuters) - The impact of sanctions and buyer aversion on Russian oil will take full effect from May onwards, the International Energy Agency said on Wednesday. Countering that, expected lower demand in China, output increases from OPEC+ producers and beyond plus a record draw on emergency oil...
freightwaves.com

New trailer orders rebound in March but supply chain still broken

Preliminary new trailer orders in March hit their highest point since December 2020. But it could be a blip because supply chains are still a mess. “Nothing has changed in the last several months,” said Brett Olsen, marketing manager for City of Industry, California-based Utility Trailer Manufacturing Co. “We are in the same situation as all manufacturers. Demand is still strong, and there continues to be challenges resulting from the supply chain, labor and inflation.”
Sourcing Journal

In India, Costly Cotton Import Tax Meets ‘Liquidity Crisis’

Click here to read the full article. Garment producers are asking the government to suspend the duty applied to cotton imports to alleviate shortages and cost pressures. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalEvrnu Develops Fiber Made From 100 Percent Textile WasteChina's BCI-Snubbing Cotton Sustainability Standard Goes Into EffectAfter Two Years of Covid, Consumers Still Feathering Their NestsBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
Sourcing Journal

India Suspends Cotton Import Taxes; Win for US Fiber?

Click here to read the full article. India will be temporarily waiving duties on cotton imports in response to skyrocketing raw material prices. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalUpstream Focus: Shahi Exports' Raghavan Ramanujam on Vertical Integration, Tech Investments & Social ImpactNike, Puma Manufacturer Invests in Growing India Footwear MarketWalmart's Flipkart Alters IPO Timeline: ReportBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
Reuters

Hermes upbeat on China as strong U.S., European demand buoys sales

PARIS, April 14 (Reuters) - Sales at Birkin bag maker Hermes (HRMS.PA) beat estimates in the first quarter, lifted by strong appetite for its luxury accessories, particularly in the United States and Europe, as the sector powers through turbulence from the war in Ukraine and COVID lockdowns in China. Hermes,...
scitechdaily.com

Agricultural Research Shows Global Cropland Could Almost Be Cut in Half

In the context of trade-offs between land use and biodiversity, LMU geographers have simulated land saving potentials for agriculture. With rising global demand for agricultural commodities for use as food, feed, and bioenergy, pressure on land is increasing. At the same time, land is an important resource for tackling the principal challenges of the 21st century – the loss of biodiversity and global climate change. One solution to this conflict could be to increase agricultural productivity and thus reduce the required cropland. In an interdisciplinary model-based study, LMU geographers Julia Schneider and Dr. Florian Zabel, together with researchers from the Universities of Basel and Hohenheim, have analyzed how much land area could be saved globally through more efficient production methods and what economic effects – for example, on prices and trade – this would have. As the authors reported in the journal PLOS ONE, their modeling showed that under optimized conditions up to almost half of current cropland could be saved. As a result of increased efficiency, the prices for agricultural products would fall in all regions and global agricultural production would increase by 2.8%.
AFP

Biden's biofuel: Cheaper at the pump, but high environmental cost

In an effort to ease Americans' pain at the gas pump, President Joe Biden has announced his administration will ease restrictions on the sale of E15 -- gasoline that includes 15 percent ethanol -- and new investments in biofuels as a whole. - Speaking at a bioethanol production plant in the Midwestern state of Iowa, Biden said Tuesday that the EPA would lift a restriction prohibiting the sale of E15 between June 1 and September 15 -- a constraint that was imposed to limit air pollution.
