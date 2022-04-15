ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photography

Sharp Shooters Camera Club

Herald-Journal
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Sharp Shooters Camera Club continues to meet using Zoom. The next meeting will be at 7 PM Wednesday, April 27. Rich Kearl will teach a...

Related
Outsider.com

WATCH: Grizzly Bear Captured on Camera Emerging From Hibernation

If you’re looking for a bit of happy to kickstart your day, then we’ve got just the thing for you. Outsiders across North America celebrated the first day of spring just a few days ago. Now, we’re anxious to get ready for warmer weather. In addition, some of our wilder companions are awaking from a long winter’s nap. In an impossibly adorable clip, a camera at a British Columbian ski resort caught a local grizzly bear emerging from its den after spending the season in hibernation. Check it out.
ANIMALS
Distinctly Montana

VIDEO: Grizzly Charges Whole Herd of Elk

A while ago we showed you the grisly video (pun intended) of a grizzly bear battling - and killing - an elk in the Yellowstone River. It was as dramatic a piece of footage as we've ever seen, and a stunning demonstration of the power of a grizzly bear. But...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bear Lake Drug
Outdoor Life

Winchester’s Model 42: The Most Coveted .410 Pump Shotgun Ever Built

If there is one place you can find a small glimmer of solace when a family member or close hunting buddy passes away, it is in their gun closet. When your father, uncle, cousin, friend, etc. is a gun enthusiast, it’s likely there’s a storied firearm (or several) collecting dust in their safe. In my case, it was a Winchester Model 42—built in 1960 according to the serial number—sitting in my late uncle’s locked gun vault.
JAPAN
The Independent

‘I thought he was an alien’ Meet the 5-year-old blowing people away on TikTok

A remarkable five-year-old who learned to read before he could walk has wowed millions of people online with his “photographic” memory and ability to write in 10 different languages after sharing his gift on TikTok with his 400K followers.When tiny Sebastian Esposito was 18 months old, he became obsessed with a wooden letter puzzle and began spelling out words like cat and dog – going on to write more than 200 words by the time he was two, as well as learning the entire Russian alphabet.Now five and in kindergarten, where his classmates are still learning their ABCs, Sebastian...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Citrus County Chronicle

Camera Club visits Bok Tower Gardens

The Art Center Camera Club recently traveled to Lake Wales Bok Tower to photograph the many gardens and surrounding area. Edward Bok was a Dutch immigrant who decided to create a bird sanctuary on Iron Mountain, in Lake Wales, which is on the highest points in Florida. The work started in 1921 and was finished in 1926.
Fstoppers

How to Not Piss Off Other Photographers

We all love having a spot to ourselves, but many times, that isn’t possible. There are a few unspoken rules when it comes to shooting in congested areas that every photographer should know. Many of the most beautiful and accessible spots you’ll find yourself in will likely have people...
PHOTOGRAPHY
Herald-Journal

Bear Lake Rifleman

There was a 2 gun, .22Lr only, shoot on the 8th of April, at the range. Our website, bearriverrifleman.com, has a calendar on it and other interesting things that are going on with the range at this time, to help keep everyone updated. We may have to close the range during working hours, so that equipment can work on getting us more yardage on the North range. As information comes out, we will have a sign at the bottom of the hill to let everyone know. And we will try to have the range back open by 4:30 p.m. each day. This may only be for a couple of weeks, we really don’t have a full update yet, but it will be posted on the website also. There are several events on the calendar and we hope that folks will start to participate more in the future, there are a lot of plans being made, but the future of those will depend on any grants that we will be able to secure. We are also planning a clean up day, so please watch for that date and plan on helping get the range cleaned up.
POLITICS
Herald-Journal

Utah to auction hundreds of poached antlers, furs

An auction will be held later this month to sell hundreds of antlers and furs that Utah Division of Wildlife Resources conservation officers have seized during poaching investigations or otherwise got possession of during the past six years. A public preview for the auction will be held on Monday, April...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Herald-Journal

"Napoleon Dynamite" creator Jared Hess to appear at fundraiser/movie showings

If that old “Vote for Pedro” T-shirt still fits you, it might be time to break it out again. A costume contest will be among the activities at a special “Napoleon Dynamite” movie night at Preston’s Worm Creek Opera House on Thursday featuring an appearance by Jared Hess, co-creator of the 2004 independent film that put southern Idaho on the map.
PRESTON, ID

