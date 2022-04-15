Woodburn Roundup: Track teams compete against Newport, Cascade

Woodburn boys defeat Cubs, Cougars; girls defeat Newport in league meet on Tuesday, April 12.

Track and field

In a meet against league foes Newport and Cascade on April 12, the Woodburn track and field teams had a strong showing. Woodburn's boys defeated Newport 76-58 and Cascade 69-67, while the girls downed Newport 73-59 and were edged by Cascade 65-64.

For the boys, junior Angel Leonardo won the 800-meter race with a time of 2 minutes, 21.12 seconds (2:21.12), as well as the 1,500-meters with a time of 4:45.72. Junior Misael Cortes took the top spot in the 3,000-meter race with a time of 13:31.71.

The Bulldog hurdlers won the day as well, with junior Jovani Ortiz taking first with a time of 21.56 seconds in the 110-meter hurdles and senior Ryan Garcia winning the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 50.54 seconds.

For the girls, sophomore Alyana Ramirez took first in the 100-meter dash with a time of 14.78 seconds, followed by one one-hundredth of a second by junior Luz Rojas Martinez. Sophomore Brendaly Anselmo won the 800-meters with a time of 2:59.52.

Senior Myranda Marquez won the 1,500-meter race with a time of 5:30.60 and the 3,000-meter race with a time of 12:15.97. In the hurdles, junior Caitlynn Spencer won the 100 meters with a time of 17.77 seconds and freshman Ray Heide won the 300 meters with a time of 55.02 seconds.

Heide, junior Crystal Garcia Gomez, sophomore Kiarah Bryant and junior Nayeli Zepeda took first place in the 4x100-meter relay with a time of 56.31 seconds. Discus thrower and senior Briana Cruz took first in the discus with a toss of 90 feet, 1 inch.

For full results, see athletic.net.

Softball

Woodburn softball games were cancelled the week of April 11. The team was schedule to face Oregon West Conference foes Sweet Home (9-2) on April 13 and Newport (3-10) on April 14. The team hasn't played a game since April 6, when it lost to Stayton 15-0. Woodburn is scheduled to play Philomath on Monday, April 18.