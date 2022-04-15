ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland, CA

Security guard stops robbery suspect

Highland Community News
 2 days ago

On Wednesday, April 13, Highland deputies arrested a robbery suspect after he reportedly assaulted a security guard at the AM/PM at 25717 Base Line. According to a police report, at approximately 5 a.m., the suspect...

www.highlandnews.net

