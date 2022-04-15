Lane Closure Notice: On Franklin Dr in NE Palm Bay

City of Palm Bay Public Works Crews will be performing ROW cutback at the following location requiring lane closure:

Franklin Dr at the curve between Clearmont St & Julian Ave Tuesday 19th & Wednesday 20th, April 2022 - from 9 AM to 2 PM

Lane closures with flaggers and traffic control signage will be in place, motorists and pedestrians can expect delays. Please use caution in these areas and plan your travels accordingly.

Please keep in mind that weather conditions and other unforeseen circumstances could affect schedules.

Should you have any questions regarding these road closures please contact Public Works customer service at (321) 952-3438.