2022 ASUW election endorsements

By Anna Schnell @annaschnellart
The Daily
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleASUW is often seen as a...

www.dailyuw.com

The Beacon Newspapers

Better elections

Long-time Beacon readers know I am not one to share my political views. For this reason, the Beacon does not endorse candidates for public office. But I do like to share my thoughts and feelings about important matters of the day, and I think it’s fair to say that a number of important issues pertaining to our elections are very much in the news today — from voter registration, to gerrymandering to the potential for fraud.
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene sees first fundraising loss

The campaign committee for Marjorie Taylor Greene has reported its first net loss since she was elected, according to its most recent filing with the Federal Election Commission (FEC).On Friday a $314,000 deficit over the first three months of 2022 was reported and previous contribution totals were revised down by more than $100,000, The Daily Beast was first to report. Rep. Greene’s committee, Greene for Congress, is known as one of the top fundraisers in the House. However it spent $1.38million in the first quarter of 2022, but only took in $1.06m in donations.There are three sizable increases in...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

