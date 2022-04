MCPHERSON – At the end of the last wrestling season, veteran McPherson High School wrestling coach Doug Kretzer announced his retirement at the conclusion of the season, which left McPherson searching for its first wrestling coach in more than 20 years. The search and wait for that new coach is over, as the Bullpups announced the coaching hire of Mike Davison on Tuesday, April 12th.

MCPHERSON, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO