Catalina is often referred to as a member of the “Holy Trinity of Hollywood Jazz Clubs” (along with The Baked Potato and Herb Albert’s), and it’s not difficult to see why. Stumble into this iconic Sunset Blvd. club any night of the week, and there’s a decent shot you’ll catch one of the best jazz musicians in the country doing a live set. Despite being located underneath a nondescript office building, the acoustics in the room are fantastic and the intimate space means there really isn’t a bad room in the house. Reservations are recommended for big acts, and if you show up hungry, there’s a large menu filled with salads, pastas, and big plates of meat.

RESTAURANTS ・ 26 DAYS AGO