Rich County, UT

Body of missing Layton woman found by teenagers in Rich County

By Herald Journal staff
Herald-Journal
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe body of a missing 22-year-old woman was found by a group of teenagers in Rich County earlier this month, authorities say. According to a news release from the Rich County Sheriff’s Office, deputies...

