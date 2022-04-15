ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton County, AR

Flood Watch issued for Benton, Carroll, Crawford, Franklin, Madison, Sebastian by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-16 04:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-16 04:30:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area:...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Caldwell, Catahoula, Concordia, East Carroll, Franklin, Grant by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 07:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 14:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Caldwell; Catahoula; Concordia; East Carroll; Franklin; Grant; La Salle; Madison; Richland; Sabine; Tensas; West Carroll; Winn TORNADO WATCH 60 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS LA . LOUISIANA PARISHES INCLUDED ARE ACADIA ALLEN AVOYELLES BEAUREGARD CALCASIEU CALDWELL CAMERON CATAHOULA CONCORDIA EAST CARROLL EVANGELINE FRANKLIN GRANT JEFFERSON DAVIS LAFAYETTE LA SALLE MADISON RAPIDES RICHLAND SABINE ST. LANDRY TENSAS VERMILION VERNON WEST CARROLL WINN
CALDWELL PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Benton, DeSoto, Marshall, Tippah by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 08:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Benton; DeSoto; Marshall; Tippah FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi and West Tennessee, including the following areas, in East Arkansas, Craighead, Crittenden, Cross, Lee AR, Mississippi, Phillips, Poinsett and St. Francis. In North Mississippi, Alcorn, Benton MS, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Coahoma, DeSoto, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee MS, Marshall, Monroe, Panola, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Quitman, Tallahatchie, Tate, Tippah, Tishomingo, Tunica, Union and Yalobusha. In West Tennessee, Chester, Crockett, Decatur, Fayette, Hardeman, Hardin, Haywood, Henderson, Lauderdale, Madison, McNairy, Shelby and Tipton. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches with locally higher amounts will likely lead to areas of flash flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BENTON COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 09:39:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-16 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Arctic Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Blowing snow with low visibility occuring. Plan on areas of poor visibilities to create difficult travel conditions at times. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. Visibility will be one half mile or less at times. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast, especially near Point Lay. * WHEN...Until 6 AM Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 50 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means periods of blowing snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central and Eastern Allegany, Extreme Western Allegany by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 10:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central and Eastern Allegany; Extreme Western Allegany; Frederick; Washington ENHANCED THREAT FOR THE SPREAD OF WILDFIRES THIS AFTERNOON Minimum relative humidity values will drop to between 15 and 25 percent across portions of the West Virginia Panhandle and much of north central Maryland and western Maryland, while south winds will gust frequently between 15 and 25 mph. The strongest winds will coincide with the lowest relative humidity during the mid to late afternoon hours. Fuel moisture will dry out during this time. The combination of low fuel moisture, low relative humidity, and gusty winds will enhance the threat for the spread of wildfires. Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged during this time. Please refer to your local burn permitting authority on whether you can burn. If you do burn, use extreme caution and ensure fire suppression is readily available.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Columbia, Gilchrist, Suwannee by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 10:24:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-17 10:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Columbia; Gilchrist; Suwannee The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Santa Fe River At Three Rivers Estates affecting Gilchrist, Columbia and Suwannee Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Santa Fe River At Three Rivers Estates. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Lowland flooding begins on SW Santa Fe Drive south of Santa Fe Road in Columbia County. At 16.3 feet, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission begins enforcement of a no wake zone on the Santa Fe River from the unnamed island 1.5 miles downstream of the Wilson`s Spring Boat Ramp to the confluence with the Suwannee River and on the Ichetucknee River upstream to the US 27 bridge. At 17.0 feet, Water begins to enter backyards of residences on Santa Fe Road in Columbia County and on River Run Road in Suwannee County. At 18.0 feet, Water begins to flood River Run Road in Suwannee County. At 18.8 feet, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission expands the no wake zone restriction further upstream on the Santa Fe River from the unnamed island 1.5 miles downstream on the Wilson`s Spring Boat Ramp to one-half mile upstream of the State Road 47 bridge. At 19.0 feet, Water begins to enter backyards of residences along the Ichetucknee River. At 19.8 feet, Waters begins to affect homes in the Hollingsworth Bluff area at State Route 47. At 20.0 feet, Access to homes on Santa Fe Road below SW Riverside Avenue becomes restricted in Columbia. Flooding begins on Santa Fe and Wilson Springs Road. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 AM EDT Saturday the stage was 18.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 AM EDT Saturday was 18.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 17.1 feet Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Carroll, City of Martinsville, Floyd, Franklin, Henry, Patrick by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 20:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-24 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Carroll; City of Martinsville; Floyd; Franklin; Henry; Patrick TORNADO WATCH 69 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1200 AM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS VA . VIRGINIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE CARROLL FLOYD FRANKLIN HENRY PATRICK VIRGINIA INDEPENDENT CITIES INCLUDED ARE MARTINSVILLE
CARROLL COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Chester, Crockett, Decatur, Haywood, Henderson, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 03:45:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Chester; Crockett; Decatur; Haywood; Henderson; Madison; Tipton FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT TUESDAY THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi and West Tennessee, including the following areas, in East Arkansas, Craighead, Crittenden, Cross, Lee AR, Mississippi, Phillips, Poinsett and St. Francis. In North Mississippi, Alcorn, Benton MS, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Coahoma, DeSoto, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee MS, Marshall, Monroe, Panola, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Quitman, Tallahatchie, Tate, Tippah, Tishomingo, Tunica, Union and Yalobusha. In West Tennessee, Chester, Crockett, Decatur, Fayette, Hardeman, Hardin, Haywood, Henderson, Lauderdale, Madison, McNairy, Shelby and Tipton. * WHEN...From 7 AM CDT Tuesday through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CHESTER COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Alcorn, Benton, Calhoun, Chickasaw, DeSoto, Itawamba by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 08:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Alcorn; Benton; Calhoun; Chickasaw; DeSoto; Itawamba; Lafayette; Lee; Marshall; Monroe; Panola; Pontotoc; Prentiss; Tallahatchie; Tate; Tippah; Tishomingo; Union; Yalobusha FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee, including the following areas, in North Mississippi, Alcorn, Benton MS, Calhoun, Chickasaw, DeSoto, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee MS, Marshall, Monroe, Panola, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Tallahatchie, Tate, Tippah, Tishomingo, Union and Yalobusha. In West Tennessee, Chester, Crockett, Decatur, Fayette, Hardeman, Hardin, Haywood, Henderson, Lauderdale, Madison, McNairy, Shelby and Tipton. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches with locally higher amounts will likely lead to areas of flash flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ALCORN COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Carroll by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 21:59:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-24 01:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Carroll FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 1130 PM EDT THIS EVENING The Flood Advisory will expire at 1130 PM EDT this evening for a portion of southwest Virginia, including the following counties and independent city, Carroll, City of Galax and Grayson. Rainfall has diminished within the warned area and flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
CARROLL COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Bolivar, Carroll, Clay, Grenada, Leflore, Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 08:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Bolivar; Carroll; Clay; Grenada; Leflore; Montgomery; Sunflower; Webster FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Arkansas, northeast Louisiana and Mississippi, including the following areas and parishes, in southeast Arkansas, Ashley and Chicot. In northeast Louisiana, Catahoula, Concordia, East Carroll, Franklin LA, Madison LA, Morehouse, Richland, Tensas and West Carroll. In Mississippi, Adams, Attala, Bolivar, Carroll, Choctaw, Claiborne, Clay, Copiah, Franklin MS, Grenada, Hinds, Holmes, Humphreys, Issaquena, Jefferson, Lawrence, Leake, Leflore, Lincoln, Lowndes, Madison MS, Montgomery, Oktibbeha, Rankin, Scott, Sharkey, Simpson, Sunflower, Warren, Washington, Webster, Winston and Yazoo. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Rainfall totals of 3 to 5 inches with locally higher amounts will likely lead to areas of flash flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BOLIVAR COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Grimes, Houston, Inland Harris, Madison, Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 04:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Grimes; Houston; Inland Harris; Madison; Montgomery; Northern Liberty; Polk; San Jacinto; Trinity; Walker; Waller FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Texas, including the following areas, Coastal Harris, Grimes, Houston, Inland Harris, Madison, Montgomery, Northern Liberty, Polk, San Jacinto, Southern Liberty, Trinity, Walker and Waller. * WHEN...From 7 PM CDT this evening through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. If you are on the road overnight please be on the lookout for flooded roadways and do not attempt to cross any flooded roads that you encounter. It is very difficult to judge the depth of the water at night. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - A cold front will slowly move through the watch area bringing a band of showers and thunderstorms...some with locally heavy rainfall. Rainfall rates of 2 to 3 inches per hour will be possible. With this slow moving cold front will come the possibility of 2 to 4 inches of rain in some localized areas with isolated higher amounts. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
GRIMES COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Adams, Attala, Bolivar, Carroll, Choctaw, Claiborne, Clay by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 10:27:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-21 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Adams; Attala; Bolivar; Carroll; Choctaw; Claiborne; Clay; Copiah; Franklin; Grenada; Hinds; Holmes; Humphreys; Issaquena; Jefferson; Lawrence; Leake; Leflore; Lincoln; Lowndes; Madison; Montgomery; Oktibbeha; Rankin; Scott; Sharkey; Simpson; Sunflower; Warren; Washington; Webster; Winston; Yazoo FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Arkansas, northeast Louisiana and Mississippi, including the following areas and parishes, in southeast Arkansas, Ashley and Chicot. In northeast Louisiana, Catahoula, Concordia, East Carroll, Franklin LA, Madison LA, Morehouse, Richland, Tensas and West Carroll. In Mississippi, Adams, Attala, Bolivar, Carroll, Choctaw, Claiborne, Clay, Copiah, Franklin MS, Grenada, Hinds, Holmes, Humphreys, Issaquena, Jefferson, Lawrence, Leake, Leflore, Lincoln, Lowndes, Madison MS, Montgomery, Oktibbeha, Rankin, Scott, Sharkey, Simpson, Sunflower, Warren, Washington, Webster, Winston and Yazoo. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches with locally higher amounts up to 6 inches will likely lead to areas of flash flooding.
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 20:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-23 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Franklin FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of north central Alabama and northwest Alabama, including southeastern portions of Franklin, southern portions of Lawrence, and western portions of Morgan county. * WHEN...Until 100 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1059 PM CDT, Flooding is already occurring in the warned area. Reports of the 400 to 700 block of Targum road west of Hartselle is experiencing confirmed heavy flooding over the roadway. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.50 inches are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Decatur, Hartselle, Moulton, Trinity, Falkville, Speake, Wren, Bankhead National Forest, Chalybeate Springs, Caddo, Neel, Landersville, Massey and Basham. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
FRANKLIN COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Clark, Crawford by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-24 21:42:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-31 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. Target Area: Clark; Crawford The Flood Warning is extended for the following waterways at the following locations in Indiana and Illinois Wildcat Creek near Lafayette. Wabash River at Mount Carmel, Lafayette. The Flood Warning continues for the following river in the following locations in Indiana and Illinois Wabash River at Covington, Clinton, Terre Haute, Riverton, Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site, and Montezuma. .Rainfall totals late last week as high as one inch, and additional rainfall of one to two plus inches from Tuesday through today, is leading to lowland flooding along the entire length of the Wabash River, on most of the White River from Ravenswood downstream, and on the East Fork White River at Seymour. Flooding on the Wabash River is expected to last as late as April 3, on the White River until as late as April 1, and on the East Fork White River until March 26. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute. * WHEN...Until Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 19.5 feet, Water begins to rise in the Izaak Walton Lake. Sheet flowing water begins in the wetland project between U.S. 40 and I-70, and during a prolonged flood event project fills about 75 percent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 PM CDT Thursday /9:30 PM EDT Thursday/ the stage was 18.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 PM CDT Thursday /9:30 PM EDT Thursday/ was 18.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.8 feet early Monday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 16.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CLARK COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Pearl River by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 23:46:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-18 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Hancock; Harrison; Jackson; Pearl River THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE WILL ALLOW SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 138 TO EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN LOUISIANA THIS ALLOWS TO EXPIRE 10 PARISHES IN SOUTHEAST LOUISIANA EAST BATON ROUGE EAST FELICIANA LIVINGSTON POINTE COUPEE ST. HELENA ST. TAMMANY TANGIPAHOA WASHINGTON WEST BATON ROUGE WEST FELICIANA IN MISSISSIPPI THIS ALLOWS TO EXPIRE 4 COUNTIES IN SOUTHERN MISSISSIPPI HANCOCK HARRISON JACKSON PEARL RIVER THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ADDIS, AMITE, BATON ROUGE, BAY ST. LOUIS, BOGALUSA, BRUSLY, CLINTON, COVINGTON, CROSSROADS, DARLINGTON, DENHAM SPRINGS, DIAMONDHEAD, EASLEYVILLE, ENON, FELPS, FRANKLINTON, GAUTIER, GREENSBURG, GULFPORT, HAMMOND, JACKSON, LACOMBE, LETTSWORTH, LIVONIA, MANDEVILLE, MCNEIL, MONTPELIER, MOSS POINT, NEW ROADS, OCEAN SPRINGS, PASCAGOULA, PICAYUNE, PONCHATOULA, PORT ALLEN, ROBERT, SLIDELL, SPILLMAN, ST. FRANCISVILLE, ST. MARTIN, WAKEFIELD, WALKER, WATSON, AND WAVELAND.
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Covington by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 23:34:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-18 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Covington THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE WILL ALLOW SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 138 TO EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ALABAMA THIS ALLOWS TO EXPIRE 1 COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL ALABAMA COVINGTON IN FLORIDA THIS ALLOWS TO EXPIRE 3 COUNTIES IN NORTHWEST FLORIDA ESCAMBIA OKALOOSA SANTA ROSA THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ANDALUSIA, BELLVIEW, BRENT, CRESTVIEW, DESTIN, EGLIN AFB, ENSLEY, FERRY PASS, FORT WALTON BEACH, GULF BREEZE, MILTON, MYRTLE GROVE, NICEVILLE, OPP, PACE, PENSACOLA, SEMINOLE, AND WRIGHT.
COVINGTON COUNTY, AL

