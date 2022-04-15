ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

SAVED BY THE COURT: Finkenauer back on primary ballot after Iowa Supreme Court decision

By News Desk
iowa.media
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer will appear on the June primary ballot after all. The Iowa Supreme Court reversed a lower court decision on Friday in a unanimous decision. “While today’s news marks an important step in our campaign, this victory...

www.iowa.media

Comments / 0

Related
Western Iowa Today

Ernst a “No” Vote on U-S Supreme Court Nominee

(Washington, DC) — Republican Senator Joni Ernst says President Biden’s pick for the U-S Supreme Court is a highly qualified attorney, but Ernst says she cannot vote to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination. Ernst says her greatest issue is with Judge Jackson’s lack of adherence to judicial philosophy. Ernst says as a member of the Senate, she will only vote for justices who pledge to be an originalist and interpret words in the Constitution based on their meaning at the time the document was adopted in 1788. Ernst met with Jackson on March 30th, saying the judge showed grace under pressure during last week’s Senate Judiciary Committee hearing. Iowa’s other U-S Senator, Chuck Grassley, also plans to vote against Jackson’s nomination.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Iowa senator, Judiciary Committee colleagues grill President Biden’s Supreme Court pick

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Members of the Senate Judiciary Committee questioned President Joe Biden’s Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson Tuesday. Committee Democrats emphasized Judge Jackson’s qualifications and deep understanding of the law. But Republicans, like Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), the most senior Republican member on the committee, still has questions.
IOWA STATE
WBAY Green Bay

United States Supreme Court reverses decision on Wisconsin legislative maps

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WBAY) - The United States Supreme Court has reversed the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s judgment regarding legislative maps backed by Gov. Tony Evers. The case was remanded for further proceedings. “On remand, the court is free to take additional evidence if it prefers to reconsider the Governor’s maps...
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Washington, IA
Local
Iowa Government
State
Washington State
fox40jackson.com

Outraged Republicans allege Democrats withheld Supreme Court nominee documents

Republicans on Capitol Hill are expressing frustration with Senate Democrats and alleging that key documents related to the confirmation process of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson have not been shared with them. Fox News anchor Shannon Bream reported Tuesday that Republicans are expressing “outrage” over how long Democrats have been in...
JACKSON, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Abby Finkenauer
Fox News

Chris Christie sends message to Dems: Follow Obama's advice, tell this story to voters

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie joined "Fox & Friends" to discuss former President Barack Obama's words that Democrats have got a "story to tell" ahead of November's midterms. Christie urged Democrats to follow Obama's advice, listing "runaway inflation," "critical race theory," and a "porous border" as parts of the left's story that need to be mentioned.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NBC News

Supreme Court reinstates Trump-era water rule for now

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Wednesday reinstated for now a Trump-era rule that had curtailed the power of states and Native American tribes to block pipelines and other energy projects that can pollute rivers, streams and other waterways. The justices agreed to halt a lower court judge’s order...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Democracy#The Iowa Supreme Court#Iowans#The U S Senate
Fox News

Reporters call for White House to 'simply ignore' Supreme Court decisions

Some reporters are calling on President Biden to ignore Supreme Court decisions that they believe are politically motivated. On Wednesday, the Supreme Court temporarily reinstated a Trump-era that limits the power of the states to block energy projects that can potentially pollute rivers, streams and other waterways. In a split 5-4 decision, the justices overturned a lower court judge’s order to throw out the rule until the Biden administration can implement a new rule which is expected in spring 2023.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

After Supreme Court confirmation, Democrats face question of what's next

WASHINGTON — If it’s Friday ... Russian rockets hit a Ukrainian railway station, killing at least 39. ... The Senate confirms Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court, but don’t call her Justice Jackson just yet. ... President Biden, VP Harris and Jackson deliver remarks. ... More officials in D.C. test positive for Covid. ... and Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., raises $11.3 million in the first fundraising quarter.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

The Supreme Court has a Clarence Thomas (and Ginni Thomas) problem

Many Americans have grown increasingly numb from a seemingly endless stream of dispiriting stories highlighting our political leaders’ fading commitment to democracy. However, if anything has the potential to awaken us from our stupor of exhaustion, it must be the recent news that Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, attended the Jan. 6 populist rally at the Ellipse in Washington, which preceded that day's Capitol riot. Not to diminish voters’ very legitimate concerns about America’s elected officials, but politicians and political movements come and go. Without trust in the courts, American democracy does not stand a chance.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
Salon

"No way, José": Alabama governor sparks cries of racism with new campaign ad attacking Joe Biden

Gov. Kay Ivey on Monday lamented the idea that Americans would be forced to learn Spanish if President Biden keeps "shipping illegal immigrants" in the country. "If Joe Biden keeps shipping illegal immigrants into our states, we're all going to have to learn Spanish," Ivey said in a new 30-second ad spot released this week. "My message to Biden: no way, José."
ALABAMA STATE
bloomberglaw.com

Thomas Poses With Senate Candidate Walker in Supreme Court Photo

Justice Clarence Thomas spent time at the U.S. Supreme Court this week with Republican U.S. Senate candidate. , posing for a photo tweeted out by the former football star’s campaign spokesperson. The photo comes amid scrutiny of the conservative justice stemming from the political activities of his wife,. Virginia...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy