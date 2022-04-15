Mr Tumble's Busy Bus Day - Easter Special

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Shaken mum reveals heart-stopping moment a stranger was forced to save her four-year-old son left UNRESTRAINED on a ride at the Sydney Royal Easter Show - as the operator sat and watched

A shaken mother has revealed how a total stranger was forced to help her son down from a popular children's ride after he was left unrestrained in his seat. Sky Boustani Curtis watched on in horror as the near disaster unfolded on the 'Free Fall' ride at Sydney's Easter Show on Sunday afternoon.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Easter travel disruption ‘ruined’ newly-married couple’s honeymoon plans

A newly-married couple have said Easter weekend travel disruption has ruined their honeymoon plans after they missed their ferry amid long queues in Dover.Ashley Griffiths-Beamon, 33, and his husband Damian Griffiths-Beamon, 36, got married on Thursday and were due to travel to Belgium to celebrate their honeymoon.Mr Ashley Griffiths-Beamon told the PA news agency: “I’m upset and frustrated.“We had lovely plans for today which have now been ruined.“The delays will impact our plans today for our day in Bruges, which is a shame as we have both been looking forward to visiting the city.”DFDS initially advised customers on Friday morning...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

Easter travel: All the cancelled trains and rail works happening this bank holiday weekend

By lunchtime on Maundy Thursday, London Euston station was extremely busy. From the close of services tonight, the terminus for the West Coast main line will not reopen until Tuesday 19 April.Large-scale rail engineering work, resulting in widespread line closures, has become an Easter tradition, and this year Euston is the target.Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, travelling patterns have changed – but the usual pattern of rail closures continues.James Dean, Network Rail’s West Coast South route director, said: “There is never an ideal time to shut the railway and we have to carefully balance the best time to do...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Millions face Easter travel chaos as record number of drivers hit Britain’s roads

Millions of Britons are facing an Easter weekend of travel chaos with a record number of cars on the road, major rail disruption and long queues at ferry ports and airports.The RAC says drivers are collectively planning more than 21 million leisure journeys by car this weekend despite the soaring cost of fuel.It is the highest number since the organisation first started tracking motorists’ plans in 2014. The busiest day is set to be Good Friday, followed by Easter Monday. Supplies of petrol and diesel at filling stations in some areas of the country are running at around half their...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Roads running ‘reasonably freely’ on Good Friday amid warnings of travel chaos

Travel chaos was not as bad as initially feared on Good Friday despite large traffic jams in some areas of the country, as temperatures hit 20C (68F) in the early afternoon.An estimated 4.62 million journeys were predicted to be made across the UK, with a further 22.48 million across the bank holiday weekend in what could be the busiest in years, according to the RAC.Large traffic jams were present on the M20 in Dover due to as P&O Dover-Calais services remained suspended, with some travellers complaining they missed their ferries after waiting for hours.Images showed huge lines of cars stretching...
TRAFFIC
BBC

Easter travellers face traffic jams and rail disruption

Travellers are facing traffic jams on roads and disruption to train services as the Easter weekend gets under way. There was heavy congestion on motorways near London and Kent on Friday, while holiday traffic to south west England led to jams near Bristol, the AA said. The RAC said that...
TRAFFIC
Daily Mail

Le grand disaster! Eurotunnel chaos with hundreds 'stuck in a giant Calais CAR PARK' as IT glitch leaves hundreds more queuing to board Eurostar in Paris... as millions make journey home after Easter weekend

Britons braving 'Manic Monday' are facing chaos at the Eurotunnel after hundreds of people were left 'stuck in a giant Calais car park' for more than two hours while waiting to board cross-Channel services between the UK and France. People waiting to board Eurotunnel Le Shuttle services from France into...
TRAFFIC
BBC

Four teens arrested after Chatham cliff fall death

Four teenagers have been arrested after a man's body was found near an area of cliffs in Kent. The man in his 40s was found near Chalk Pit Hill in Chatham at about 11:00 BST on Thursday, Kent Police said. "It is believed he died at some point the previous...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Easter: Snowdonia mountain path covered in human faeces - guide

One of Wales' most popular mountain paths was "covered in human stools" and litter as visitors flocked to the area for Easter, a mountain guide has said. Snowdon guide Gemma Davies said she even caught a man defecating on the mountain's railway line. She said she was "totally disgusted" at...
LIFESTYLE
BBC

Snowdonia authority tells hikers to visit toilet before climbing

Unprepared walkers have been blamed for reports of human faeces on some of Wales' most popular mountain paths. Snowdonia National Park Authority said there were toilets at the bottom of the areas main paths which should be used before starting a hike. Helen Pye, the authority's engagement officer, said reports...
WORLD
The Independent

Busy Saturday for motorists in Easter getaway, but traffic is ‘flowing’

Motorists have faced a busy Easter Saturday, but traffic is said to be flowing as people make their getaways for the bank holiday weekend.There have been some delays on the roads but conditions are less congested than Good Friday, according to the AA.The motoring organisation has predicted a total of 27.6 million journeys will be made over a busier than usual Easter weekend as people enjoy the good weather, embark on staycations and avoid train travel due to engineering works.Planning a road trip getaway over the Easter break? Find out when the roads are busiest and how to prepare via...
TRAFFIC
BBC

Jade Marsh: Murdered woman was 'most amazing' mum to four

A woman who was murdered by her estranged husband a week after she left him was "the most amazing mum to her four boys", her mother has said. Russell Marsh was handed a life sentence with a minimum of 25 years on Tuesday for the murder of Jade Marsh, also known as Jade Ward.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Man in his 30s dies after single-vehicle motorway crash

A man in his 30s has died after a single-vehicle crash on the M40. Police said it happened shortly after 19:00 BST on Saturday, between junction 11 for Banbury and junction 12 for Gaydon on the southbound side. Only one vehicle was involved and the man who died was the...
ACCIDENTS

