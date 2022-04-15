Mr Tumble's Busy Bus Day - Easter Special

By lunchtime on Maundy Thursday, London Euston station was extremely busy. From the close of services tonight, the terminus for the West Coast main line will not reopen until Tuesday 19 April.Large-scale rail engineering work, resulting in widespread line closures, has become an Easter tradition, and this year Euston is the target.Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, travelling patterns have changed – but the usual pattern of rail closures continues.James Dean, Network Rail’s West Coast South route director, said: “There is never an ideal time to shut the railway and we have to carefully balance the best time to do...
