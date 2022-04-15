ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Judge Finds Probable Cause for Case of Deadly Stabbing in Congress Heights Neighborhood

Cover picture for the articleA DC Superior Court judge found probable cause that a woman committed second-degree murder while armed in relation to a deadly stabbing in the Congress Heights neighborhood. Wayniece Ellis is accused of stabbing 41-year-old Tayla Wright to death on the 600 block of Parkland Place, SE, on Oct. 7, 2021. The...

