Home is a concept that rings differently in the ears of every individual. Having something, somewhere, and someone to come home to is a blessing Oranj Goodman doesn’t take for granted. Raised in Seattle and presently writing music between Washington state and New York, Goodman finds bliss in the connection and closeness of community. “Strong love for my friends and loved ones, my music and my culture brought me back to the misty Pacific Northwest,” he told Noisey about filming his new “Mineral” music video.

MUSIC ・ 3 HOURS AGO