ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

EDIT/OR Episode 13: You Uninformed Beesh

cmac.tv
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDescriptionEDIT/OR Tech Podcast. Kyle and Gilbert talk storage,...

cmac.tv

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

YouTube added 4,000 episodes of TV shows you can stream for free

In recent years, free, ad-supported TV (FAST) services have become increasingly popular in the US and abroad. Some of the more popular services are Tubi, Pluto TV, and now The Roku Channel. And now YouTube is entering the arena with thousands of free TV shows of its own. On Wednesday, YouTube announced that full seasons of TV shows are coming to the service that will be fully free to watch with ads. There are already close to 4,000 episodes available, including from shows such as Hell’s Kitchen and Andromeda.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
E! News

The Final Episodes of Grace and Frankie Are Coming Sooner Than You Think

Oh, for the love of f––k. Do we really have to say goodbye?. Grace and Frankie will be back on our small screens soon, and for the last time. On March 22, Netflix announced that season seven, part two of the series will premiere on April 29. It will mark the final episodes of the Jane Fonda– and Lily Tomlin-led series.
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fresno, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Entertainment
City
Fresno, CA
TMZ.com

Guess Who This Mini Guitarist Turned Into!

Before this little musician was selling out concert venues with his dynamic voice and elite guitar-playing skills, he was just a simple kid growing up in Australia. This tank-top tot has definitely made his imprint in the music industry and has been relevant since the late '90s ... and has four Grammy awards to back it up! Although he particularly sticks to one genre, he has stepped out of his box and collaborated with musicians such as Pink and Jason Derulo.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech Podcast#Ferrite#Storycorps
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful Producer Teases Yet Another Steffy Twist: ‘All Hell’s Gonna Break Loose!’

It’s all going down on Tuesday, April 19. Brace yourself, because The Bold and the Beautiful is about to rip the rug out from under viewers yet again. How do we know? Because supervising producer Casey Kaspryzk said so, and regular readers will recall that he’s the same guy who first began hinting at the big twist which ultimately turned out to be Finn’s shocking death.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Netflix Series Draws Comparisons to Game of Thrones but Better After Nailing Finale

Netflix's The Last Kingdom drew quite a few comparisons to HBO's Game of Thrones over its five-season run, but the series finale is one aspect where those comparisons end. While Game of Thrones' finale was notoriously divisive among fans and is considered by some to be one of the worst television endings of all time, The Last Kingdom stuck the ending and gave viewers a satisfying conclusion to its saga.
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

Netflix Released One Of Its Worst-Reviewed Shows Yet, But The Audience Takes Don’t Agree

Catherine Tate is an internationally renowned actress, well-known for playing fan favorite companion Donna Noble on Doctor Who and for joining The Office as a regular in Season 9 as Nellie Bertram. Her award-winning The Catherine Tate Show, as well, was enjoyed by critics and audiences alike during its three-season run. This makes it somewhat surprising that Tate's latest project, Netflix's Hard Cell, is garnering quite a resoundingly harsh response from critics, which itself is in near-complete opposition from those opinions of general viewers. In fact, this series that is currently one of Netflix's worst-reviewed originals, is actually polling well above average with its audience scores.
TV SERIES
E! News

The Fate of The Talk Revealed

Watch: Natalie Morales Joins "The Talk" After "Today" Show Departure. Fans of The Talk can now take the Sigh of Relief. During the April 18 episode, Natalie Morales announced that the CBS daytime show will return for a 13th season. Co-hosts Akbar Gbajabiamila, Amanda Kloots, Jerry O'Connell and Sheryl Underwood were elated by the news, hugging one another as (CGI) confetti fell.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy