Missouri State

Home run barrage lifts MU softball over Georgia

By Chris Blake
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 2 days ago

Missouri softball went toe-to-toe with No. 14 Georgia’s offense, out-slugging the Bulldogs with five home runs en route to a 6-2 SEC win Friday.

After the lineups were announced and the teams took the field, the offenses engaged in a home run derby, showering balls onto the berm. There were five hits between Missouri and Georgia in the first two innings — four left the park as solo home runs.

Bulldogs third baseman Sara Mosley opened the floodgates, sending a home run to left field in the top of the first. Jenna Laird answered for Missouri with a leadoff shot in the bottom half of the inning.

The teams carried the theme of leadoff homers into the second inning when Jayda Kearney hit a blast for the Bulldogs (34-9, 8-6 SEC). Tigers second baseman Kendyll Bailey’s leadoff home run in the bottom of the second extended her streak of reaching safely to 17 games.

After a short break from the long balls, Missouri (25-16, 5-8) dipped back into the well in the fifth inning. With two outs, Laird turned around Georgia starter Lauren Mathis’ 1-0 offering for her second home run.

“Honestly, I just went in today with a totally different approach,” Laird said. “I knew that they were gonna be throwing me outside so I just kept going with it.”

With the roars of the Tigers’ home crowd still echoing in the air, Brooke Wilmes went back-to-back with Laird, pulling a ball that got out of the stadium in a hurry to extend Missouri’s new lead to 4-2.

The Tigers used the long ball to score two insurance runs in the sixth inning after Georgia made the move to Britton Rogers in the circle. With a runner on first base, coach Larissa Anderson called on Megan Moll to pinch hit. Reminiscent of her pinch-hit appearance against Stanford, Moll delivered a home run to left field.

“When they made the pitching change (I) immediately went to (coach) Michaela Transue and was like, ‘What do you think is the best matchup with the pitcher that we’re facing right now?’” Anderson said. “(The pitcher) was curveball, screwball, changeup — and that’s Megan Moll to a nutshell — and she really capitalized on the pitch that was right in her wheelhouse.”

Nearly lost in the commotion of the game’s seven home runs was Missouri starter Jordan Weber’s commanding performance in the circle. The junior allowed three hits while holding Georgia to two runs in a complete-game effort.

After Kearney’s second-inning blast, Weber retired 12 of the next 13 batters. The seventh inning was the only time Weber faced more than four Georgia batters in a frame.

“Something our coaches have really been harping on us is ‘one pitch at a time,’” Weber said. “So that’s just something I was focusing on every single pitch was making sure that pitch was my best pitch and just going one pitch at a time really.”

A day after struggling to do so, the Tigers turned in a strong defensive performance. Missouri committed no errors and made multiple strong plays to keep the Bulldogs off the bases. In doing so, Missouri has a chance to take the series Saturday.

