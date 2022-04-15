ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Promise to host third annual day of giving

By Ray Pitz
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Badzv_0fApLXJ500 The 24-hour event where participants 'give an hour' is set for Thursday, April 28

Family Promise of Tualatin Valley is participating in its third annual Giving Day on Thursday, April 28.

The event is a 24-hour online campaign to raise awareness and support families who are struggling with homelessness.

The campaign asks participants to "give an hour" on Giving Day, whether that's time spent volunteering, donating an hour's worth of salary or spending an hour raising awareness of the estimated 3 million children experiencing homelessness each year in America.

"We have received a Help US Move In grant and we need a community match of $20,000 in donations," Rose Money, Family Promise of Tualatin Valley executive director, said in a news release. "In 2021, we helped 321 individuals remain housed and the need this year is even greater."

Help Us Move In is a nonprofit organization that distributes grants aimed at eviction prevention and finding housing for families with children.

Family Promise of Tualatin Valley works to prevent homelessness, reminding the public that the last several years have been extremely difficult on unhoused individuals, with calls for rental assistance having increased tenfold. From a financial standpoint, it costs one-tenth as much to "keep a family housed as it does to keep the in shelter and then help them rehouse," according to the organization.

Its shelter program quadrupled in size in recent years, and Family Promise of Tualatin had been able to support more houseless families than ever before, according to organization officials. However, with the end of state and federal COVID-19 funds, the organization is no longer able to provide the needed shelter for unhoused children and their families.

The nonprofit agency began as a grassroots effort in 2016 and officially opened its doors to students (and their families) experiencing homelessness in Lake Oswego, Sherwood and Tigard-Tualatin schools in 2019.

In addition to finding emergency shelter, Family Promise of Tualatin Valley provides services such as extensive case management, family mentoring and life skills.

