Man charged with identity fraud

MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A McDowell County man pleaded guilty to a federal fraud charge relating to an arson and insurance fraud scheme. According to court documents and statements made in court, Douglas Vineyard, 52, of Welch, admitted that on July 1, 2019, he bought a house on Princeton Street in Bluefield, West Virginia for $5,000. On July 31, 2019, Vineyard bought an insurance policy on the house. The coverage included for $285,500 for the dwelling, $142,750 for the contents and $14,275 for other structures. On the insurance application, Vineyard stated that the purchase price for the house was $50,000. In early August, Vineyard made an agreement with other individuals to burn the house down and collect the insurance proceeds. On August 6, 2019, the individuals set the house on fire. The house was a total loss. On August 16, 2019, Vineyard faxed a Sworn Statement of Proof of Loss seeking $285,500 in insurance proceeds for the house. The insurance company spent over $13,000 investigating Vineyard’s false claim, ultimately denying it.

MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV ・ 26 DAYS AGO