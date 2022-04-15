ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeview, OH

Man charged with identity fraud

By BELLEFONTAINE EXAMINER STAFF
Bellefontaine Examiner
 3 days ago

Kenneth Earl McNeal, 52, of Lakeview, was charged with identity fraud, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia following an incident Wednesday afternoon. About 5:30 p.m., officers of the Washington Township Police Department were providing traffic control for the recovery process from an earlier accident involving two semi tractor-trailers at...

www.examiner.org

Comments / 0

Related
Watauga Democrat

Avery Co. man sentenced to prison for bank fraud, aggravated identity theft

ASHEVILLE – Elenilson Ceron, 25, of Newland, was sentenced on Thursday, March 24, to 26 months in prison for using stolen identification documents to commit bank fraud and aggravated identity theft, announced Dena J. King, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina. Chief U.S. District Judge Martin Reidinger also ordered Ceron to serve two years under court supervision after he is released from prison.
AVERY COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lakeview, OH
Lakeview, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Ada, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
WausauPilot

Names released in weekend crash that killed 3 on Hwy. 29

Police have identified the victims in a weekend crash on Hwy. 29 west of Wausau. The crash, at about 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, claimed the life of 21-year-old Sophie Sullivan, of Appleton, and 20-year-old Audrie R. Stephens, also of Appleton. A 38-year-old Medford-area woman, Jennifer A. Krug, also died in the crash.
WAUSAU, WI
The Independent

Online seller Letgo sued over murder and robbery of couple who were using app to buy a car

The online selling platform Letgo is facing a wrongful death lawsuit after a couple was robbed and killed while using the app as they tried to buy an SUV in a Denver, Colorado suburb in 2020. The lawsuit filed by family of the victims – Joe and Jossline Roland – in federal court on Thursday asserts that the app was negligent because it allowed the man who killed the parents of five children to become a “verified seller” while using a fake name despite his criminal past. The suit also named OfferUp, which has acquired the platform, as a defendant....
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

Man who allegedly forced girl to watch killing of boyfriend before she was slain convicted 4 years after teens found in Utah mine shaft

The case of a teenage couple killed and tossed down an abandoned mine shaft culminated in murder convictions Friday for a Utah man who prosecutors said killed the pair because he found them hanging out with his girlfriend. Jarrod Baum, 45, faces up to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of two counts of aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping and other counts in the 2017 slayings after a monthlong trial.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Identity Fraud#Marijuana#Traffic Control
KTAR.com

Phoenix man accused of identity theft, fraud for embezzling from nonprofit

PHOENIX – A Phoenix man accused of embezzling nearly $55,000 from the nonprofit organization he worked for was arrested Tuesday afternoon, authorities said. Tefere Rezene, 27, was taken into custody in Glendale by the Surprise Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Service and booked on multiple felony charges, including identity theft and fraud.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Lootpress

McDowell County Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Fraud Charge

MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A McDowell County man pleaded guilty to a federal fraud charge relating to an arson and insurance fraud scheme. According to court documents and statements made in court, Douglas Vineyard, 52, of Welch, admitted that on July 1, 2019, he bought a house on Princeton Street in Bluefield, West Virginia for $5,000. On July 31, 2019, Vineyard bought an insurance policy on the house. The coverage included for $285,500 for the dwelling, $142,750 for the contents and $14,275 for other structures. On the insurance application, Vineyard stated that the purchase price for the house was $50,000. In early August, Vineyard made an agreement with other individuals to burn the house down and collect the insurance proceeds. On August 6, 2019, the individuals set the house on fire. The house was a total loss. On August 16, 2019, Vineyard faxed a Sworn Statement of Proof of Loss seeking $285,500 in insurance proceeds for the house. The insurance company spent over $13,000 investigating Vineyard’s false claim, ultimately denying it.
MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV
MyChesCo

Delaware County Attorney Sentenced for Bank Fraud, Identity Theft

SCRANTON, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that on March 22, 2022, 47-year-old Dory L. Sater, formerly of Drexel Hill, Pennsylvania, was sentenced to 36 months of imprisonment by United States District Court Judge Robert D. Mariani. Sater previously was convicted following a jury trial, of bank fraud and aggravated identity theft offenses.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Identities released of victim, man charged with murder in shooting at Wyomissing shopping center

WYOMISSING, Pa. - We are learning the names of the victim and of the man facing murder charges after a deadly shooting at a Berks County shopping center on Saturday. Court documents show Nehemias Santiago Montes, 38, of York is facing charges for murder of the first degree, murder of the third degree, aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, simple assault and more related to the deadly shooting in the parking lot near the Walmart in the 1100 block of Berkshire Boulevard in Wyomissing.
WYOMISSING, PA
thecheyennepost.com

Stolen Vehicle and Credit Card

The Cheyenne Police Department is investigating a stolen vehicle and credit card fraud case. The female in this picture is suspected of stealing a gym bag from a locker at Planet Fitness (1400 Dell Range Boulevard) containing a wallet and car keys. The suspect then used the keys to steal...
CHEYENNE, WY
KRON4 News

Police: Man arrested after slapping toddler

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Police arrested a man at a hotel late Thursday after he struck his four-year-old toddler in the face while he was under the influence of alcohol, according to a Facebook post. Officers responded to a hotel on the 200 block of South Airport Boulevard after receiving reports of the alleged […]
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy